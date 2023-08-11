Pinarello introduces Dogma XC hardtail

Share Facebook

Following the Dogma XC’s debut at the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup in Nové Město, Pinarello will be introducing a new hardtail version of the cross-country bike at the UCI Cycling World Championships.

The Dogma XC is currently being ridden exclusively by INEOS Grenadiers riders Tom Pidcock and Pauline Ferrand-Prévot, and both are set to compete on the hardtail version whilst representing Great Britain and France respectively in the cross-country short track and Olympic events in Scotland.

Both athletes have been involved in the Dogma XC’s development, with Pinarello producing this latest incarnation to offer maximum lightness, stiffness, and reactivity from the rear triangle.

Inspired by the same concepts of the full suspension version, the new Dogma XC hardtail frame focuses on delivering the stiffest frame on the market in the bottom bracket area. The Italian brand says this has been achieved by implementing a unique triangular design which delivers maximum power transfer whilst pedalling.

The rear triangle utilises a patented asymmetric design with the left-hand side being reinforced, allowing the bike to counterbalance the higher forces being applied on the opposite side of the drivetrain.

This results in more balanced energy transfer, improved speed and traction.

Asymmetry has also been maximised in other areas of the frame, including the chain and top stays.

The custom designed, fully integrated cockpit saves weight and offers increased driving precision compared to a two-piece alternative. Fully integrated cable routing is also incorporated, as is a specific headset bearing which features an internal stopper at 60° to prevent the handlebar from over-rotating.

Fausto Pinarello said: “From the moment Pauline Ferrand-Prévot signed for INEOS Grenadiers, she pushed us to develop a hardtail cross-country frame. It wasn’t in our original plans but we took on the challenge in record time and have designed a frame we are very proud of.

“With this, and the full-suspension version of the Dogma XC, both she and Tom Pidcock now have frames available to them which will allow them to perform at the very highest standard on any type of terrain.”

The brand is yet to confirm any availability, pricing or potential specifications for the hardtail, although the Dogma XC full suspension is expected to be commercially available in March 2024