Giant reports 5.4% fall in revenue through first half of 2023

Daniel Blackham 10/08/2023 Business, Highlight

Giant has reported a 5.4% fall in first half revenue when compared to the same period last year, down to NT$42.6 billion (£1.32 billion).

Product sales in Europe were down 12% for the period, with American sales falling by 44%.

The company says that strong sales in China helped after seeing a 70% sales increase in the market, mostly driven by a growing interest in performance cycling.

First-half e-bike sales provided 35% of the Giant group’s revenues in the period, up 6.6% from the 2022.

With innovation of technology and diversity of product development, Giant expects e-cargo and e-mobility to create new trends and expand the cycling population to drive e-bike growth momentum.

Due to the impact from European and North American markets of reducing inventories, gross margin decreased to 21.3% at pre pandemic level.

Net profit before tax came in at NT$3.35 billion (£82.7 million), a decline of 32.9% year on year due to lower gross margin as well as higher interest expenses in non-operating expenses.

Net profit after tax came in at NT$2.02billion (£49.8 million), a decline of 44.3% YoY.

First half tax expenses increased due to the increase in undistributed earnings and less tax benefits.

First half earnings per share was at NT$5.15 (£0.12).

Read more: Specialized launches the Tarmac SL8

In a press release issued earlier this week, a spokesperson for Giant said: “Considering the global economy situation, as well as the current market is undergoing inventories adjustments, this year would be a year to adjust production, sales and supply back to normal, and it is also a test of the company’s operating capabilities.

“Giant Group has been cultivating its production, brand and channel advantages for a long time.

“In the long run, people’s awareness of ESG and health has greatly increased, and governments around the world are actively building a friendly cycling environment. The bicycle industry is still full of unlimited business opportunities.”

Tags

In other news...

Specialized launches the Tarmac SL8

Specialized has launched the Tarmac SL8, described by the brand as “the world’s fastest race …

© Copyright 2023, BikeBiz. BizMedia