SRAM announces new production facility in Taiwan

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

SRAM has announced its commitment to a new production facility in Taichung, Taiwan.

SRAM has been a committed manufacturer in Taiwan for over three decades, dedicated to producing innovative world-class bicycle components for the high-end cycling market.

Its newest production facility in Taichung is designed to be the ideal workspace for team members while optimising productivity, maximising efficiency, ensuring quality, and enhancing the competitiveness that characterises SRAM.

“I am very pleased we are making this investment,” said SRAM’s founder and board chairman Stan Day.

He added: “The people here are extraordinary, and they represent such an integral part of the cycling industry’s supply chain. We are excited to expand our capabilities in Taiwan as it’s a very productive and quality-driven location to manufacture our product lines.”

As a leading manufacturer of bicycle components in the high-end cycling market, SRAM said it will always work towards its commitment to inspire cyclists. Enhancing workspace environments for team members makes this even more possible, and the manufacturer also said it remains committed to strengthening its connection with the Taichung community and will continue efforts toward economic growth in the region.

The relocation will be complete in 2024 when all relevant operations will resume at the new facility. SRAM will continue communicating the latest information and provide additional details about the new facility.

Read more: ACT encourages cycling industry to vote on date for this year’s Local Bike Shop Day

SRAM is a manufacturer of innovative bicycle components founded in Chicago, Illinois, in September of 1987, with the invention of its first product, Grip Shift. Throughout its 37-year history, SRAM has focused on innovative product development in all cycling disciplines.

SRAM has also acquired brands including RockShox, Zipp, Quarq, Time, and most recently adding Hammerhead and Velocio. With 4,000-plus employees, offices, and manufacturing in 16 countries, SRAM is the second-largest manufacturer of bike parts in the world.

Late last year SRAM announced it was extending its presence in the Italian market by opening a new Technical Service Support Center and consolidating the sales structure in Italy.