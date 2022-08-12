Sports technology company 4iiii Innovations collaborates with Orbea

Share Facebook

Canadian sports technology company 4iiii Innovations has announced a collaboration with Orbea, which will be fitting 4iiii Left-Side Precision Powermeters as standard on Orca Ultegra models.

Customers will also be able to upgrade to a 4iiii Precision Powermeter on the Orca Aero, and Ordu MyO or MyO Lite models.

“At Orbea we believe strongly that a power meter can help many users achieve their full potential, train smarter and enjoy their riding more,” said Ander, Orbea brand and communications manager. “For that reason we have teamed up with leading power meter manufacturer 4iiii to include power meters as an affordable option on many of our bikes.”

Orbea has equipped a variety of its bikes with a 4iiii Precision Powermeter, allowing riders to improve and measure their cycling performance.

Phil White, 4iiii president, said: “Orbea has been building bikes for close to a century and they continue to be a leader in pushing the cycling industry forward. We are excited to provide Orbea customers with an accurate and reliable power meter so that riders can discover the benefits of training with power.”

4iiii Left-Side Precision Powermeters come standard on the following models:

– Orca M10i LTD PWR

– Orca M11e LTD PWR

– Orca M21e LTD PWR

– Orca M31e LTD PWR

– Orca M21e TEAM PWR

– Orca M20 TEAM PWR

For €249, customers can upgrade to a 4iiii Left-Side Precision Powermeter on specific Orca, Orca Aero and Ordu models:

– Orca M20i TEAM

– Orca M20

– Orca Aero M20i LTD

– Orca Aero M20 LTD

– Ordu M20i LTD

– Ordu M20 LTD

Based in the foothills of the Canadian Rockies, 4iiii Innovations Inc. is a sports technology company that is dedicated to unlocking rider potential with intuitive training tools, including cycling power meters, heart rate monitors, and cycling trainers for outdoor and indoor cycling and fitness markets.