Hotlines announces new range of complete bikes from Ragley

Distributor Hotlines has announced a new range of complete bikes from Ragley.

Built on the new colourways that were introduced earlier this year, all the most popular models are back with the addition of a brand new Mmmbop model.

The Ragley Mmmbop 1.0 takes the most popular alloy frame in the line-up and offers riders an “even better build straight out of the box”.

Highlights include the 150mm Rockshox Yari RC fork, Nukeproof Neutron wheelset, Maxxis Minion 3C EXO+ tyres, and Shimano Deore 4-piston brakes. Add a Shimano 12 speed drivetrain, Brand-X Ascend dropper plus Ragley finishing kit, and this is “Ragley’s most capable alloy bike to date”, said the brand.

For the full low-down on the complete range, visit www.ragleybikes.com. First deliveries on all models arrive throughout September and October.

Dealer opportunities are still available in some regions. Contact info@hotlines-uk.com with any dealer questions or stockist enquiries.

Marley

Using 6061 alloy tubing, the Marley balances a stiff frame with enough compliance for the longest of days in the saddle, said Ragley. Geometry is based firmly around fun with a 65.5-degree head angle. Elsewhere on the frame: ISCG 05 chain guide tabs, a 44/56mm tapered head tube, internal dropper seat post compatibility and 148x12mm boost rear end.

Marley 1.0 – Dark Blue – £1,599.99 – First Delivery: September

Marley 2.0 – Red – £1,399.99 – First Delivery: September

Piglet

The Piglet is shorter travel than the Blue Pig and shares its geometry with the more trail-friendly Marley. The triple-butted 4130 Chromoly tubes supply the compliance for all day comfort, and the frame features all the modern standards, including ISCG 05 chain guide tabs and boost 148×12 axle spacing.

Piglet – Orange – £2,199.99 – First Delivery: October

Mmmbop

A 63.75-degree head angle inspires confidence on the steeps, paired with the rider’s choice of 150mm fork for bucketloads of composure, and the taught frame keeps things tracking ‘no matter what’.

Mmmbop 1.0 – Parma Violet – £1,999.99 – First Delivery: October

Mmmbop 2.0 – Silver – £1,599.99 – First Delivery: October

Blue Pig

Custom triple butted 4130 Chromoly tubing, ISCG 05 tabs, a 44mm head tube, internal dropper routing and a 148x12mm boost rear end. But it’s the geometry that defines it, with the 63.75-degree head angle.

BluePig – Blueish Grey – £2,199.99 – First Delivery: October

BluePig Race – Deep Sea Diver – £2,499.99 – First Delivery: September

Big Al

The Big Al is the 29” counterpart to the Marley, designed as a fun all-rounder with the same performance and value that made its smaller-wheeled sibling a multiple test winner, said Ragley. Sharing the custom-butted 6061 alloy tubing, the Big Al balances a stiff frame with enough compliance for the longest days in the saddle. ISCG 05 chain guide tabs, a 44/56mm tapered head tube, internal dropper seat post compatibility and 148x12mm boost rear end.

Big AL 1.0 – Raspberry/Black – £1,599.99 – First Delivery: September

Big AL 2.0 – Graphite/Mango – £1,399.99 – First Delivery: September

Big Wig

The Big Wig 29er is a commanding bike, the big-wheeled counterpart to the Blue Pig. The 29” wheels give it all-out speed, with tried and tested geometry. The Big Wig frameset features ISCG 05 tabs, a 44mm head tube, internal dropper routing and a 148x12mm boost rear end. The steel frames are engineered from custom triple butted 4130 Chromoly tubing.

Big Wig – Moss – £2,199.99 – First Delivery: September

Big Wig Race – Lollipop – £2,499.99 – First Delivery: September

Trig

The Trig frameset features a 44mm headtube, multiple bottle cage mounts and tyre clearance to run any 700 or 650 gravel tyre option (and up 2.1” wide MTB tyres on 27.5” wheels). The frame is engineered from custom triple butted 4130 Chromoly steel tubing. The carbon fork features a 12mm thru axle and the mounting points riders need to take to the backcountry.

Trig – Ultra Violet – £1,749.99 – First Delivery: September