Spoon Customs joins forces with Enve to open custom bike facility in Surrey 

Spoon Customs and Gun Control Paint have joined forces with Enve to open a new bespoke bike-build facility in Surrey.

Unit2.cc is a new ‘open-workshop’ destination that offers a retail experience for consumers purchasing their new custom machines.

Officially opening on Saturday, 18th March, Unit2.cc in Puttenham, near Guildford, offers a range of exclusive brands, including Enve, Moots, Cooper, POC, and Maap, alongside in-house brands Spoon Customs, W.Milla (previously WyndyMilla) and Sharp Precision Wheels.

Unit2 owner, Andy Carr, said: “Like Race Service in LA, or Bike Shed in London, cycling needs spaces where creativity and craft can be celebrated and grow. Unit2.cc provides a space for that, where people, clubs, individuals and brands can come to access, share and experience custom bike products, ideas and culture. The new space will also make our processes way more efficient which will benefit all our customers.”

Enve’s new Melee and just-launched Mog gravel bike will be available for test rides by appointment and can be built on site to the customers’ specifications.

Unit2.cc is also the new home for Gun Control Custom Paint. The high-spec paint facility will handle custom paint work for the new Enve range as well as Spoon’s own handmade frames.

Work can also be commissioned on customer frames, and both Sam and Kayley—Gun Control’s paint technicians—are certified Cerakote Applicators, an advanced ceramic coating system which can be used to customise a huge range of bikes and components.

Unit2.cc’s workshop facilities are staffed by mechanics Glen Whittington and Brown Storie, who are there to keep your bike looking and working at its best.

The team at Unit2 will also offer bike-fitting appointments at Spoon’s bike-fit studio, run by head ftter Tony Corke, making this facility the only one in the UK where consumers can get a professional fit and have their custom bike built and painted, all in one place.