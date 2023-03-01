March 2023 edition of BikeBiz magazine is out now

The February edition of BikeBiz is now live. Read the digital edition online here.

Well, bike industry, it is with great sadness that, after more than four years of reporting on the latest cycling news, I must now bid you farewell.

When I arrived at BikeBiz in August 2018, just a few months after Alex’s predecessor James, there was no Covid, we were commuting each day to our London Bridge office and I was gearing up for my first event – which was the Cycle Show at the NEC in Birmingham.

As I write this, the Cycle Show has been through a major change, more people are working from home, and most of my interviews have remained as video calls; while we have now seen a return of in-person meetings and site visits, the way we live and work has undoubtedly changed.

Despite these challenges, I’m pleased to say that BikeBiz has carried on delivering the latest news and features to the bike trade, and I have no doubt it will continue to exceed the high standards readers expect.

While I’m sadly moving to a role outside of the industry, I’ll keep a keen eye on all that’s going on within the cycling world – I know there’ll be plenty of exciting things to come.

This month’s edition of BikeBiz takes a look at this year’s iceBike (p7-8) and IAA Mobility (p32-33), with the former seeing a big change as it returns for 2023, split across two venues and two dates. We also hear from two more winners from last year’s BikeBiz Awards – Green Commute Initiative (p15-16) and Advanced Bikes UK (p29-31) – as well as former professional rider Russ Downing and his business partner Tim Hammond on their new venture BikeFlex (p24-26).

With all this and more, I know the cycling industry will remain a very exciting and innovative place to be, and I’d like to thank everyone who’s welcomed me over the years.

I wish you all the best moving forward.

Rebecca Morley, (ex-)senior staff writer

Included in this month’s magazine:

ICEBIKE 2023

Madison CEO Dom Langan discusses the new format for the in-house trade event (p7)

NEWS HUB

The latest developments from across the bike trade (p12)

RETAILERS

Rebecca Morley catches up with Joanna Flint of BikeBiz Awards winner Green Commute Initiative (p15)

Alex Ballinger sits down with Bike For Good CEO Greg Kinsman-Chauvet to hear how the charity helps get more people on bikes (p19)

BIG INTERVIEW

Former pro rider Russ Downing tells Alex Ballinger about subscription service BikeFlex, and how it works (p24)

DISTRIBUTORS

Rebecca Morley catches up with Advanced Bikes UK’s Sophie and Adam Browne to hear more about the company’s plans for 2023 (p29)

EVENTS

Stefan Fischer, the key account manager for the IAA Mobility event, tells BikeBiz about what to expect from the 2023 edition (p32)

MICROMOBILITY

Rebecca Bland dives into the evolving speed pedelec market (p35)

Hal Stevenson, senior public affairs Manager UK&I at Lime, on how London has proven e-bikes are here to stay (p40)

APPOINTMENTS

This month’s movers and shakers throughout the cycle industry (p42)

BRANDS

PowUnity CEO Stefan Sinnegger on how his company is combatting e-bike theft (p44)

Co-founder of Tocsen Andreas Botsch talks BikeBiz through its crash-detection technology (p47)

Nick Bailey, founder of e-bike conversion company Boost, tells Alex Ballinger about his ambition to help get more people on bikes (p50)

PRODUCTS