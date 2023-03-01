Specialized launches Tero X adventure e-bike 

Share Facebook

Specialized has released its latest development in the adventure e-bike market, the Tero X.

Designed as an all-terrain vehicle, the Tero X features Specialized’s own motor system and some exciting highlights for the adventure and off-road market.

This full-suspension machine is equipped with 1,000-lumen headlights and 22-lumen tail lights, an integrated rear rack for 20kg of cargo, and a front rack for a further 10kg of on-bike storage.

Designed with 130mm front travel and 120mm rear, with RockShox suspension, and SRAM Eagle drivetrains, the Tero X comes in four different specs with varying motor assist.

Specialized said: “Tero was born from innovation and legacy In our e-MTB category, challenge to bring more proactively to an off-road capable vehicle. The rider demand features that will allow them to carry cargo, use the bike as daily transportation, all while continuing to ride comfortable and confidently on a variety of terrain.

“Over the mountains, through the forest, across the desert, or simply down the lane, we can’t help but seek out adventure. The Turbo Tero X means one thing: you’re going to need a bigger map. With ride anywhere range, this full-suspension electric bike is our go-anywhere, over anything, with everything vehicle. Featuring our ground-breaking electric assist technology and enough storage space to pack in a few backcountry comforts, you’ll discover new adventures easier than ever. The only question left to ask is, ‘Where to’?”

The Tero comes with the Specialized Full Power 2.2 motor and the Turbo Operating System, and a Mastermind Display on the handlebars, with a built-in range estimator.

It also features the Turbo System Lock, paired with the Mission Control app which lets riders disable the bike’s motor and activate the motion sensor alarm.

The app also gives riders direct access to integrated range optimization tools, advanced tuning, on-ride diagnostics, and over-the-air updates.

RRP:

Tero X 4.0 – £4,000

Tero X 5.0 – £5,000

Tero X 6.0 – £6,000