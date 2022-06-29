Shimano unveils 105 Di2 groupset, featuring 12-speed wireless shifting 

Share Facebook

Shimano has officially unveiled the new 105 Di2 groupset, which comes with 12-speed wireless shifting technology.

Previously only available in the Ultegra and Dura-Ace groupsets, Shimano has released its electronic shifting in the more entry-level componentry, to mark the 40th anniversary of the 105 groupset.

The full cost of the groupset is set at £1,730 RRP.

Di2 was first launched in 2009, but now features some key upgrades for 2022, including a wireless cockpit and the move from 11 to 12-speed.

According to reports, Shimano also plans to keep its older 11-speed mechanical 105 groupset in production.

The Shimano 105 Di2 set will feature a hybrid system, with a wireless cockpit paired with a wired connection between the seat-tube battery and the front and rear derailleurs.

Japanese component giant Shimano has also updated the hood and levers to be more ergonomic, and offer a smoother lever action.

Cassette options will include 11-34 and 11-36 gearing, along with 50-34 and 52-36 cranksets.

The new system will be backwards compatible, which means 11-speed freehubs will be compatible with the new Shimano 105 Di2 drivetrain.

Shimano has also unveiled new RS710 Carbon Wheels, in the C32 climbing set and the C46 all-round wheels, described as Shimano’s “two most affordable carbon road wheelsets ever.”

The C32 features a 32mm rim height, 21mm internal rim width and target weight of 1,504g. The C46 is 46mm tall, has a 21mm internal rim width and target weight of 1,612g. Both non-series wheels are 11- and 12-speed compatible, and tubeless ready.

Shimano 105 Di2 groupset specs

T-R7170 Shifter

Wireless Di2 connectivity

2×12-speed Dual-Control lever

Refined hood for improved ergonomics and aerodynamics

Improved button access

FC-R7100 Crank

HOLLOWTECH II Crank Set

2×12-speed

Chainring combinations: 50-34T and 52-36T (available at later date).

CS-R7100 Cassette

12-speed

11-tooth small cog for optimal efficiency

Optimized “Sweet Spot” Gears for pedaling efficiency

Compatible with 11-speed freehub bodies

11-34T

CS-HG710-12 Cassette

12-speed

11-tooth small cog for optimal efficiency

Compatible with 11-speed freehub bodies

11-36T (available at later date)

RD-R7150 Rear Derailleur

SHIMANO SHADOW Rear Derailleur

Integrated D-FLY connectivity

12-speed Di2 technology

Compatible with 11-34 and 11-36T cassettes

FD-R7150 Front Derailleur

12-speed Di2 technology

Fast, precise front shifting

BR-R7170 Brakes

More fine-tuned control and heightened braking performance

10% wider pad clearance

Easier bleeding process

WH-RS710-C32-TL wheelset

Lightweight wheels for riding where acceleration is key

665g front wheel, 839g rear wheel

21mm internal, tubeless rim

WH-RS710-C46­-TL wheelset

All-around wheels for breakaways and more

719g front wheel, 893g rear wheel