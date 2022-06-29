Shimano unveils 105 Di2 groupset, featuring 12-speed wireless shifting 

Shimano has officially unveiled the new 105 Di2 groupset, which comes with 12-speed wireless shifting technology.
Previously only available in the Ultegra and Dura-Ace groupsets, Shimano has released its electronic shifting in the more entry-level componentry, to mark the 40th anniversary of the 105 groupset.
The full cost of the groupset is set at £1,730 RRP.
Di2 was first launched in 2009, but now features some key upgrades for 2022, including a wireless cockpit and the move from 11 to 12-speed.
According to reports, Shimano also plans to keep its older 11-speed mechanical 105 groupset in production.
The Shimano 105 Di2 set will feature a hybrid system, with a wireless cockpit paired with a wired connection between the seat-tube battery and the front and rear derailleurs.
Japanese component giant Shimano has also updated the hood and levers to be more ergonomic, and offer a smoother lever action.
Cassette options will include 11-34 and 11-36 gearing, along with 50-34 and 52-36 cranksets.
The new system will be backwards compatible, which means 11-speed freehubs will be compatible with the new Shimano 105 Di2 drivetrain.
Shimano has also unveiled new RS710 Carbon Wheels, in the C32 climbing set and the C46 all-round wheels, described as Shimano’s “two most affordable carbon road wheelsets ever.”
The C32 features a 32mm rim height, 21mm internal rim width and target weight of 1,504g. The C46 is 46mm tall, has a 21mm internal rim width and target weight of 1,612g. Both non-series wheels are 11- and 12-speed compatible, and tubeless ready.
Shimano 105 Di2 groupset specs
T-R7170 Shifter
- Wireless Di2 connectivity
- 2×12-speed Dual-Control lever
- Refined hood for improved ergonomics and aerodynamics
- Improved button access
FC-R7100 Crank
- HOLLOWTECH II Crank Set
- 2×12-speed
- Chainring combinations: 50-34T and 52-36T (available at later date).
CS-R7100 Cassette
- 12-speed
- 11-tooth small cog for optimal efficiency
- Optimized “Sweet Spot” Gears for pedaling efficiency
- Compatible with 11-speed freehub bodies
- 11-34T
CS-HG710-12 Cassette
- 12-speed
- 11-tooth small cog for optimal efficiency
- Compatible with 11-speed freehub bodies
- 11-36T (available at later date)
RD-R7150 Rear Derailleur
- SHIMANO SHADOW Rear Derailleur
- Integrated D-FLY connectivity
- 12-speed Di2 technology
- Compatible with 11-34 and 11-36T cassettes
FD-R7150 Front Derailleur
- 12-speed Di2 technology
- Fast, precise front shifting
BR-R7170 Brakes
- More fine-tuned control and heightened braking performance
- 10% wider pad clearance
- Easier bleeding process
WH-RS710-C32-TL wheelset
- Lightweight wheels for riding where acceleration is key
- 665g front wheel, 839g rear wheel
- 21mm internal, tubeless rim
WH-RS710-C46-TL wheelset
- All-around wheels for breakaways and more
- 719g front wheel, 893g rear wheel
- 21mm internal, tubeless rim