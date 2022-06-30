BikeBiz’s guide to the latest helmets

Share Facebook

BikeBiz takes a look at the latest helmets from some of the leading brands in the sector, including Safety Labs, Bern, Nutcase, Raleigh, TSG, Urge, Giro, Specialized, Alpina, Met, Oxford, Kali, Bell, Cube, Isadore x HJC, Lazer, Proviz, Bluegrass, Mavic, ABUS, Alpinestars, 100%, Sweet Protection, Limar, Hornit, Smith Optics, SixSixOne and Dainese

This guide first appeared in the June edition of BikeBiz magazine – get your free subscription here

Safety Labs – Safety Labs E-Bahn 2.0 Urban Helmet

Distributor: Bob Elliot & Co Ltd

The E-Bahn 2.0 is made of strong PC in-Mold construction, the industry standard, features 15 large ventilation windows for maximum airflow, is equipped with a bright LED light, so riders will be extra visible, and a visor to protect riders’ eyes.

RRP: £49.99

Weblink: https://www.bob-elliot.co.uk/viewdetailV2.php?target=55812

Bern – Major

Distributor: Ultra Sport

The Major features a signature low-profile style, protection and comfort. Designed with 14 vents, it’s a lightweight package fit for urban adventure. With MIPS, patented flip visor, and a new Compass Fit system, the Major is the perfect lid for a hot lap through the city or Sunday spin through the suburbs.

RRP: £99.99 without MIPS, £119.99 with MIPS

Weblink: https://www.bernhelmets.com/collections/bike/products/major

Nutcase – Vio Commute

Distributor: Upgrade Bikes

Vio Commute features 360-degree LED lighting. The 200 lumen front light and 65 lumen orange (side) and red (rear) lights get riders noticed. Micro USB rechargeable with three hour run time. Patented Exo-skeleton makes VIO the lightest 360-degree LED helmet (S/M 432g). MIPS included. Easy to use Fidlock magnetic buckle, Removable visor, Xstatic anti-microbial pads as standard. Two sizes, six colours.

RRP: £125

Weblink: https://www.upgradebikes.co.uk/Catalogue/Helmets/Nutcase/Vio-Commute

Raleigh – Glyde

Distributor: Raleigh UK

The Raleigh Glyde helmet combines style and safety. It’s robust yet sleek design is perfectly suited to city commutes. Featuring a hard-shell construction and built with 360-degree cooling from 16 vents, chin comfort pad and anti-pinch buckles, the glyde guarantees cool comfort on any ride. All Raleigh helmets follow rigorous safety procedures and boast a vast range of key features and benefits to ensure the highest levels of safety and comfort.

RRP: £24.99

Weblink: https://www.raleigh.co.uk/gb/en/raleigh-glyde-urban-cycle-helmet/

TSG – Geo Helmet

Distributor: Ison Distribution

Created in collaboration with the founder of Papertrophy, this helmet’s shell incorporates the unique angular design of the award-winning company’s paper creations. Its in-mold construction features a 10-vent cooling system and an easy to adjust Dial Fit System with fine-tuning for

perfect comfort and fit plus removable LED rear light and reflective detailing.

RRP: £79.99

Weblink: https://www.ison-distribution. com/english/product.php?part= HETSGESKL

Urge – STrail Urban Helmet

Distributor: Windwave

Urge STrail Urban City Helmet is designed for life in the city, well-ventilated with 13 air vents for cooling, a retention system equipped with electronic flashlight and a soft visor with Reflecto technology to help keep the sun out of riders’ eyes. Available in olive, alloy, black, reflecto and sol colours. Two sizes (S/M: 55-59cm, L/XL: 59-63cm), weighing 310g (M)

RRP: £69.95

Giro – Escape MIPS

Distributor: ZyroFisher

The Escape MIPS helmet is designed for urban riders seeking modern style and protective capability, plus enhanced visibility to stand

out in busy, crowded roadways and streets. The sleek shape of the Escape offers great ventilation and deep coverage, with a durable

ABS plastic shell and integrated, rechargeable LED lights front and rear. With so many features built-in at this price, it’s an ideal choice for today’s on-the-go lifestyle.

RRP: £129.99

Weblink: https://www.giro.co.uk/ cycling-c45/giro-escape-mips- urban-helmet-p1898

Specialized – Align II Helmet

Distributor: Specialized

Clean aesthetic, comfortable fit, and a budget-friendly price—that’s what makes up the Align II. The standout feature of the Align II is the inclusion of the Multi-Directional Impact Protection System (MIPS), a patented technology designed to mitigate against rotational forces transmitted to the brain during certain angled impact scenarios. This model also comes in a stand-out hi-viz colour to help keep riders even safer on those grey mornings.

RRP: £45

Specialized – Mode Helmet

Distributor: Specialized

With clean and elegant lines this stylish design is a more modern take on the cycling helmet. Integrated hidden vents help keep riders cool even as the temperatures start to rise so they can arrive at their destination looking and feeling fresh.

RRP: £100

Alpina – Idol Helmet

Distributor: Moore Large

A hard shell based on plant fibres. Ventilation mechanism and straps made of plastic recycled from PET and textile waste, and an eco-pad inlay made from recycled thread – in a timeless and stylish design.

RRP: £100

Weblink: https://www.alpina-sports.com/uk/protecting-planet-en/

Met – Trenta 3K Carbon MIPS

Distributor: Raleigh UK

The Trenta 3K Carbon MIPS is a high-performance road helmet designed with elite cyclists and worn to victory at the Tour De France. Engineered to keep your head fresh and save you energy with every pedal stroke. UAE Team Emirates choose the MET Trenta 3K MIPS as their main racing helmet due to its incredible adaptability. The Trenta 3K is the ultimate racing helmet.

RRP: £269.99

Weblink: https://www.met-helmets.com/en/shop/cycling-helmets/road-helmets/trenta-3k-carbon-mips/3k-carbon-mips/

Oxford – Raven Road Helmet

Distributor: Oxford

With its aerodynamic design, the Oxford Raven Road Helmet is perfect for riding for fitness, commuting or competition. It offers great comfort, styling and ventilation.

RRP: £39.99

Weblink: https://www.oxfordproducts. com/bicycle/brands/oxford/ helmets/raven_road_helmet_ black/

Kali – Grit

Distributor: Oxford

The Grit features a Rheon Low-Density Layer (LDL) to protect riders in the case of low-G linear or rotational impacts, and proprietary Supervents to increase overall strength and help with ventilation. The Grit also features the new Frequency Fit System, with vertical adjust and dial retention, fixed strap intersections, unibody construction and a rollcage internal PC bridge, for added strength.

RRP: £149.99

Weblink: https://kaliprotectives.com/ products/the-grit?variant= 32308860158046

Bell – XR Spherical

Distributor: ZyroFisher

XR Spherical features Spherical Technology, powered by MIPS, features a ball-and-socket design that helps redirect impact forces away from the brain, allowing the outer liner to rotate around the inner liner during a crash. The channels inside the dual-density EPS shell help XR Spherical achieve superior sweat management, ventilation and weight reduction.

RRP: £209.99

Weblink: https://www.zyrofisherb2b.co. uk/products/product.aspx? stylecode=BEHXRM

Cube – Heron

Distributor: Oneway Bike BV

After extensive wind tunnel testing, Cube came up with a design that directs cooling air over the entire head via deep ventilation channels yet doesn’t look or feel too bulky in the process. At only 258g, this aero helmet gives riders an extra portion of speed even on long-distance rides, while providing maximum comfort.

RRP: 249,95

Weblink: https://www.cube.eu/en/gear/ helmets/road-series/product/ cube-helmet-heron-red/

Isadore x HJC – Ibex 2.0 Helmet

Distributor: Isadore

The HJC x Isadore Ibex offers comfort and protection in equal measures. HJC helmets are reinforced with an internal frame integrated into the EPS. An extremely lightweight helmet, the Ibex 2.0 offers excellent defense against impacts thanks to the advanced construction methods, and multiple fit customisation options. Added safety measure thanks to the reflective stripes along the helmet that have a subtle hologram appearance.

RRP: €259

Weblink: https://isadore.com/isadore-x-hjc-ibex-2-0-black

Lazer – Strada KinetiCore

Distributor: Madison

Fast, light, secure – the Strada KinetiCore is an all-round performer offering extensive protection to all levels of cyclists. KinetiCore is Lazer’s own rotational impact protection technology which improves helmet safety while making helmets lighter, improving airflow and cutting down on materials

used in construction. The Strada is a top performance helmet for anyone wanting the looks of a top end lid without the price tag.

RRP: £99.99

Weblink: wwww.freewheel.co.uk

Proviz – Reflect360 Bike Helmet

Distributor: Proviz

The Reflect360 helmet utilises patented K-Star technology to incorporate millions of tiny, mirrored glass beads within the helmet’s micro-shell for full

surface reflection and therefore giving more reflection than any other helmet on the market. The patented reflective surface is not stuck on over the shell, it is incorporated in to the helmet and has a clear, protective plastic layer so no damage to it can occur.

RRP: £59.99

Bluegrass – Rogue Core MIPs

Distributor: Raleigh UK

Designed with the speed of pro riders in mind, the Rogue Core MIPS is sharp, bold and alternative. The Rogue is packed with several cutting edge features, all you need to ride fast without distractions. In-mould polycarbonate shell with EPS liner, MIPS C2 Brain Protection System, Fidlock Magnetic buckle, Safe-T Heta Fit System, Sunglasses Port and flexible visor.

RRP: £134

Weblink: https://www.met-helmets.com/en/shop/gravity/bluegrass-helmets/bluegrass-trail-helmets/rogue-core-mips/

Mavic – Syncro SL Mips Grey

Distributor: Direct to Retailer

The Syncro SL MIPS features patented Live Fit technology on the MIPS layer, with XRD foam construction that molds to a rider’s head shape with a precise fit. The Ergo Hold SL retention system allows riders to fine-tune the fit with one hand. The Syncro SL pad offers optimised support and cushioning. It’s made with 37.5 technology, which uses active particles to wick sweat away five times faster than traditional fabric, and a mosquito mesh on the inside of the frontal vents.

RRP: £130

Weblink: https://www.mavic.com/en-gb/ syncro-sl-mips-ss2200004.html

ABUS – Modrop MIPS & Motrip

Distributor: Extra UK

The ABUS Modrop is available in six colourways, with the MIPS helmet available in grey or black. The ABUS Motrip (pictured) shares the same lineage as the new Modrop helmet, but at a price point that makes it ideal for newer riders. The deep fit of the Motrip gives additional protection to the base of the skull, whilst the MTB adjustment system helps ensure a perfect fit in size and height of the helmet. This is also an excellent feature for riders with ponytails.

RRP: £59.99 without MIPS, £99.99 with MIPS

Weblink: https://www.extrauk.co.uk/ abus/mtb-helmets_~2451/ product/164196-66299-modrop_ mips.html#black-medium & https://www.extrauk.co.uk/abus/mtb-helmets_~2451/product/164160-66263-motrip.html#black-medium

Alpinestars – Vector Tech A1

Distributor: ZyroFisher

Lightweight and strong, the MIPS-equipped Vector Tech features 19 openings for ventilation, with reinforced air scoop at the front for additional strength. Offers extended coverage around the temple and nape areas. Includes reinforcing cages embedded in the rigid frame for added strength, quick release chin strap, adjustable dial sizing system, breathable comfort liner with quick-dry fabric and an adjustable visor, and goggle storage. Available in three shell sizes: small, medium and large.

RRP: £135

100% – 100% Altec Fidlock

Distributor: Silverfish UK

The 100% Altec is a lightweight, ventilated and protective trail helmet. Featuring the Smartshock Rotational Protection, the Altec’s patented Smartshock elastomers begin defusing rotational crash energy immediately upon impact. Fastening is via a super-fast Fidlock SNAP magnetic buckle. Ventilation through the Altec’s 15 ports means you’ll keep cool whatever the weather.

RRP: £139

Weblink: https://www.silverfish-uk.com/products/ClOthiNG-PROTECTiON/Helmets/VARHP8003300116_100-Altec-Fidlock-Helmet-2021

Sweet Protection – Trailblazer MIPS Helmet

Distributor: Jungle Products Ltd

The Trailblazer MIPS Helmet has trickle-down shell technology based on decades of experience and development, provides strength and performance with its unique four-piece variable shell construction. The helmet introduces an updated design, adjustable visor with a new visor mechanism, efficient ventilation including the proven STACC ventilation and a completely new Occigrip turn-dial adjustment system.

RRP: £159.99

Limar Helmets – Delta Black Helmet

Distributor: Chicken CycleKit

A light, well-ventilated and comfortable helmet. Enduro helmets should be light, well ventilated and comfortable enough for you to enjoy wearing it on any terrain. But it also needs to protect you effectively from the sun, low-hanging branches, rocks and stones, plus hold your goggles in place when not using them. The Delta helmet from Limar checks all these boxes and more. Weight: M 310g / L: 360g.

RRP: £109.99

Weblink: https://www.chickencyclekit.co.uk/shop/mtb-helmets/delta-black-helmet/

Hornit – Helmets

Distributor: Hotlines

Painstakingly designed to look stylish and fun (or quietly understated in the case of Stealth), Hornit helmets are fully adjustable, comfortable, lightweight and actually something children will want to wear. They will also love the integrated LED which is an added safety feature, useful for riding home after school in winter.

RRP: £34.99

Weblink: hotlines-uk.com/hornit-kids- helmet-2022-114088

100% – Status Helmet Youth

Distributor: Silverfish UK

The Status Helmet range brings fresh new colours to the local BMX track or bike park. The Status Downhill/BMX helmet redefines the standards for what a mid-level full face helmet should be. Incorporating design cues from 100%’s championship winning Aircraft helmet, the Status offers elevated performance and comfort at an exceptional value. The Status complies with ASTM F2032 and F1952, CPSC, CE, and AS Bicycle Standards.

RRP: £149

Weblink: https://www.silverfish-uk.com/products/ClOthiNG-PROTECTiON/Helmets/VARHP8001046204_100-Status-Helmet-Youth-2021

Smith Optics – Mainline

Distributor: Ultra Sport

The Smith Mainline is a pinnacle, downhill certified enduro bike helmet. Safety innovations like Koroyd and MIPS provide energy- absorbing impact protection. The Mainline integrates with bike goggles for efficient venting and fog-free vision. Multiple pad sets including liners and neck-rolls let you customise the fit.

RRP: £279.99

Weblink: https://www.smithoptics.com/en_US/p/helmet/MAINLINE-HELMET-MATTE-SPRUCE-SAFARI.html

SixSixOne – Reset Full Face

Distributor: Upgrade Bikes

The Reset helmet includes dramatic features, aggressive angles while maintaining core ventilation. It offers and maximum protection in a lightweight, affordable full face helmet. The Reset features 10+ ventilation ports, enlarge eye-port and specific goggle fitment and perfectly pairs with the 661 Radia goggle. Lightweight ABS shell 1070g (large). Available in seven sizes and three colourways.

RRP: £95 without MIPS, £125 with MIPS

Weblink: https://www.upgradebikes.co.uk/Catalogue/Helmets/SixSixOne/Reset

Dainese – Linea 01 MIPS Full Face Helmet

Distributor: Windwave

The Linea 01 MIPS full-face MTB/Enduro helmet offers high standards of protection in the ‘lightest full-face helmet of all time’. Weighing just 570 grams (size M), the helmet features extreme field of view, adjustable peak, removeable and washable inner lining, anti-bacterial and anti-odour inner lining, breakaway auxetic peak, 30 air intakes, Fidlock magnetic buckle system, MIPS, and TwiceMe NFC Medical ID system.

RRP: £219.95