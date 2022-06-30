BikeBiz’s guide to the latest helmets

BikeBiz takes a look at the latest helmets from some of the leading brands in the sector, including Safety Labs, Bern, Nutcase, Raleigh, TSG, Urge, Giro, Specialized, Alpina, Met, Oxford, Kali, Bell, Cube, Isadore x HJC, Lazer, Proviz, Bluegrass, Mavic, ABUS, Alpinestars, 100%, Sweet Protection, Limar, Hornit, Smith Optics, SixSixOne and Dainese
Safety Labs – Safety Labs E-Bahn 2.0 Urban Helmet
Distributor: Bob Elliot & Co Ltd
The E-Bahn 2.0 is made of strong PC in-Mold construction, the industry standard, features 15 large ventilation windows for maximum airflow, is equipped with a bright LED light, so riders will be extra visible, and a visor to protect riders’ eyes.
RRP: £49.99
Weblink: https://www.bob-elliot.co.uk/viewdetailV2.php?target=55812
Bern – Major
Distributor: Ultra Sport
The Major features a signature low-profile style, protection and comfort. Designed with 14 vents, it’s a lightweight package fit for urban adventure. With MIPS, patented flip visor, and a new Compass Fit system, the Major is the perfect lid for a hot lap through the city or Sunday spin through the suburbs.
RRP: £99.99 without MIPS, £119.99 with MIPS
Weblink: https://www.bernhelmets.com/collections/bike/products/major
Nutcase – Vio Commute
Distributor: Upgrade Bikes
Vio Commute features 360-degree LED lighting. The 200 lumen front light and 65 lumen orange (side) and red (rear) lights get riders noticed. Micro USB rechargeable with three hour run time. Patented Exo-skeleton makes VIO the lightest 360-degree LED helmet (S/M 432g). MIPS included. Easy to use Fidlock magnetic buckle, Removable visor, Xstatic anti-microbial pads as standard. Two sizes, six colours.
RRP: £125
Weblink: https://www.upgradebikes.co.uk/Catalogue/Helmets/Nutcase/Vio-Commute
Raleigh – Glyde
Distributor: Raleigh UK
The Raleigh Glyde helmet combines style and safety. It’s robust yet sleek design is perfectly suited to city commutes. Featuring a hard-shell construction and built with 360-degree cooling from 16 vents, chin comfort pad and anti-pinch buckles, the glyde guarantees cool comfort on any ride. All Raleigh helmets follow rigorous safety procedures and boast a vast range of key features and benefits to ensure the highest levels of safety and comfort.
RRP: £24.99
Weblink: https://www.raleigh.co.uk/gb/en/raleigh-glyde-urban-cycle-helmet/
TSG – Geo Helmet
Distributor: Ison Distribution
Created in collaboration with the founder of Papertrophy, this helmet’s shell incorporates the unique angular design of the award-winning company’s paper creations. Its in-mold construction features a 10-vent cooling system and an easy to adjust Dial Fit System with fine-tuning for
perfect comfort and fit plus removable LED rear light and reflective detailing.
RRP: £79.99
Weblink: https://www.ison-distribution.
Urge – STrail Urban Helmet
Distributor: Windwave
Urge STrail Urban City Helmet is designed for life in the city, well-ventilated with 13 air vents for cooling, a retention system equipped with electronic flashlight and a soft visor with Reflecto technology to help keep the sun out of riders’ eyes. Available in olive, alloy, black, reflecto and sol colours. Two sizes (S/M: 55-59cm, L/XL: 59-63cm), weighing 310g (M)
RRP: £69.95
Giro – Escape MIPS
Distributor: ZyroFisher
The Escape MIPS helmet is designed for urban riders seeking modern style and protective capability, plus enhanced visibility to stand
out in busy, crowded roadways and streets. The sleek shape of the Escape offers great ventilation and deep coverage, with a durable
ABS plastic shell and integrated, rechargeable LED lights front and rear. With so many features built-in at this price, it’s an ideal choice for today’s on-the-go lifestyle.
RRP: £129.99
Weblink: https://www.giro.co.uk/
Specialized – Align II Helmet
Distributor: Specialized
Clean aesthetic, comfortable fit, and a budget-friendly price—that’s what makes up the Align II. The standout feature of the Align II is the inclusion of the Multi-Directional Impact Protection System (MIPS), a patented technology designed to mitigate against rotational forces transmitted to the brain during certain angled impact scenarios. This model also comes in a stand-out hi-viz colour to help keep riders even safer on those grey mornings.
RRP: £45
Specialized – Mode Helmet
Distributor: Specialized
With clean and elegant lines this stylish design is a more modern take on the cycling helmet. Integrated hidden vents help keep riders cool even as the temperatures start to rise so they can arrive at their destination looking and feeling fresh.
RRP: £100
Alpina – Idol Helmet
Distributor: Moore Large
A hard shell based on plant fibres. Ventilation mechanism and straps made of plastic recycled from PET and textile waste, and an eco-pad inlay made from recycled thread – in a timeless and stylish design.
RRP: £100
Weblink: https://www.alpina-sports.com/uk/protecting-planet-en/
Met – Trenta 3K Carbon MIPS
Distributor: Raleigh UK
The Trenta 3K Carbon MIPS is a high-performance road helmet designed with elite cyclists and worn to victory at the Tour De France. Engineered to keep your head fresh and save you energy with every pedal stroke. UAE Team Emirates choose the MET Trenta 3K MIPS as their main racing helmet due to its incredible adaptability. The Trenta 3K is the ultimate racing helmet.
RRP: £269.99
Weblink: https://www.met-helmets.com/en/shop/cycling-helmets/road-helmets/trenta-3k-carbon-mips/3k-carbon-mips/
Oxford – Raven Road Helmet
Distributor: Oxford
With its aerodynamic design, the Oxford Raven Road Helmet is perfect for riding for fitness, commuting or competition. It offers great comfort, styling and ventilation.
RRP: £39.99
Weblink: https://www.oxfordproducts.
Kali – Grit
Distributor: Oxford
The Grit features a Rheon Low-Density Layer (LDL) to protect riders in the case of low-G linear or rotational impacts, and proprietary Supervents to increase overall strength and help with ventilation. The Grit also features the new Frequency Fit System, with vertical adjust and dial retention, fixed strap intersections, unibody construction and a rollcage internal PC bridge, for added strength.
RRP: £149.99
Weblink: https://kaliprotectives.com/
Bell – XR Spherical
Distributor: ZyroFisher
XR Spherical features Spherical Technology, powered by MIPS, features a ball-and-socket design that helps redirect impact forces away from the brain, allowing the outer liner to rotate around the inner liner during a crash. The channels inside the dual-density EPS shell help XR Spherical achieve superior sweat management, ventilation and weight reduction.
RRP: £209.99
Weblink: https://www.zyrofisherb2b.co.
Cube – Heron
Distributor: Oneway Bike BV
After extensive wind tunnel testing, Cube came up with a design that directs cooling air over the entire head via deep ventilation channels yet doesn’t look or feel too bulky in the process. At only 258g, this aero helmet gives riders an extra portion of speed even on long-distance rides, while providing maximum comfort.
RRP: 249,95
Weblink: https://www.cube.eu/en/gear/
Isadore x HJC – Ibex 2.0 Helmet
Distributor: Isadore
The HJC x Isadore Ibex offers comfort and protection in equal measures. HJC helmets are reinforced with an internal frame integrated into the EPS. An extremely lightweight helmet, the Ibex 2.0 offers excellent defense against impacts thanks to the advanced construction methods, and multiple fit customisation options. Added safety measure thanks to the reflective stripes along the helmet that have a subtle hologram appearance.
RRP: €259
Weblink: https://isadore.com/isadore-x-hjc-ibex-2-0-black
Lazer – Strada KinetiCore
Distributor: Madison
Fast, light, secure – the Strada KinetiCore is an all-round performer offering extensive protection to all levels of cyclists. KinetiCore is Lazer’s own rotational impact protection technology which improves helmet safety while making helmets lighter, improving airflow and cutting down on materials
used in construction. The Strada is a top performance helmet for anyone wanting the looks of a top end lid without the price tag.
RRP: £99.99
Weblink: wwww.freewheel.co.uk
Proviz – Reflect360 Bike Helmet
Distributor: Proviz
The Reflect360 helmet utilises patented K-Star technology to incorporate millions of tiny, mirrored glass beads within the helmet’s micro-shell for full
surface reflection and therefore giving more reflection than any other helmet on the market. The patented reflective surface is not stuck on over the shell, it is incorporated in to the helmet and has a clear, protective plastic layer so no damage to it can occur.
RRP: £59.99
Bluegrass – Rogue Core MIPs
Distributor: Raleigh UK
Designed with the speed of pro riders in mind, the Rogue Core MIPS is sharp, bold and alternative. The Rogue is packed with several cutting edge features, all you need to ride fast without distractions. In-mould polycarbonate shell with EPS liner, MIPS C2 Brain Protection System, Fidlock Magnetic buckle, Safe-T Heta Fit System, Sunglasses Port and flexible visor.
RRP: £134
Weblink: https://www.met-helmets.com/en/shop/gravity/bluegrass-helmets/bluegrass-trail-helmets/rogue-core-mips/
Mavic – Syncro SL Mips Grey
Distributor: Direct to Retailer
The Syncro SL MIPS features patented Live Fit technology on the MIPS layer, with XRD foam construction that molds to a rider’s head shape with a precise fit. The Ergo Hold SL retention system allows riders to fine-tune the fit with one hand. The Syncro SL pad offers optimised support and cushioning. It’s made with 37.5 technology, which uses active particles to wick sweat away five times faster than traditional fabric, and a mosquito mesh on the inside of the frontal vents.
RRP: £130
Weblink: https://www.mavic.com/en-gb/
ABUS – Modrop MIPS & Motrip
Distributor: Extra UK
The ABUS Modrop is available in six colourways, with the MIPS helmet available in grey or black. The ABUS Motrip (pictured) shares the same lineage as the new Modrop helmet, but at a price point that makes it ideal for newer riders. The deep fit of the Motrip gives additional protection to the base of the skull, whilst the MTB adjustment system helps ensure a perfect fit in size and height of the helmet. This is also an excellent feature for riders with ponytails.
RRP: £59.99 without MIPS, £99.99 with MIPS
Weblink: https://www.extrauk.co.uk/
Alpinestars – Vector Tech A1
Distributor: ZyroFisher
Lightweight and strong, the MIPS-equipped Vector Tech features 19 openings for ventilation, with reinforced air scoop at the front for additional strength. Offers extended coverage around the temple and nape areas. Includes reinforcing cages embedded in the rigid frame for added strength, quick release chin strap, adjustable dial sizing system, breathable comfort liner with quick-dry fabric and an adjustable visor, and goggle storage. Available in three shell sizes: small, medium and large.
RRP: £135
100% – 100% Altec Fidlock
Distributor: Silverfish UK
The 100% Altec is a lightweight, ventilated and protective trail helmet. Featuring the Smartshock Rotational Protection, the Altec’s patented Smartshock elastomers begin defusing rotational crash energy immediately upon impact. Fastening is via a super-fast Fidlock SNAP magnetic buckle. Ventilation through the Altec’s 15 ports means you’ll keep cool whatever the weather.
RRP: £139
Weblink: https://www.silverfish-uk.com/products/ClOthiNG-PROTECTiON/Helmets/VARHP8003300116_100-Altec-Fidlock-Helmet-2021
Sweet Protection – Trailblazer MIPS Helmet
Distributor: Jungle Products Ltd
The Trailblazer MIPS Helmet has trickle-down shell technology based on decades of experience and development, provides strength and performance with its unique four-piece variable shell construction. The helmet introduces an updated design, adjustable visor with a new visor mechanism, efficient ventilation including the proven STACC ventilation and a completely new Occigrip turn-dial adjustment system.
RRP: £159.99
Limar Helmets – Delta Black Helmet
Distributor: Chicken CycleKit
A light, well-ventilated and comfortable helmet. Enduro helmets should be light, well ventilated and comfortable enough for you to enjoy wearing it on any terrain. But it also needs to protect you effectively from the sun, low-hanging branches, rocks and stones, plus hold your goggles in place when not using them. The Delta helmet from Limar checks all these boxes and more. Weight: M 310g / L: 360g.
RRP: £109.99
Weblink: https://www.chickencyclekit.co.uk/shop/mtb-helmets/delta-black-helmet/
Hornit – Helmets
Distributor: Hotlines
Painstakingly designed to look stylish and fun (or quietly understated in the case of Stealth), Hornit helmets are fully adjustable, comfortable, lightweight and actually something children will want to wear. They will also love the integrated LED which is an added safety feature, useful for riding home after school in winter.
RRP: £34.99
Weblink: hotlines-uk.com/hornit-kids-
100% – Status Helmet Youth
Distributor: Silverfish UK
The Status Helmet range brings fresh new colours to the local BMX track or bike park. The Status Downhill/BMX helmet redefines the standards for what a mid-level full face helmet should be. Incorporating design cues from 100%’s championship winning Aircraft helmet, the Status offers elevated performance and comfort at an exceptional value. The Status complies with ASTM F2032 and F1952, CPSC, CE, and AS Bicycle Standards.
RRP: £149
Weblink: https://www.silverfish-uk.com/products/ClOthiNG-PROTECTiON/Helmets/VARHP8001046204_100-Status-Helmet-Youth-2021
Smith Optics – Mainline
Distributor: Ultra Sport
The Smith Mainline is a pinnacle, downhill certified enduro bike helmet. Safety innovations like Koroyd and MIPS provide energy- absorbing impact protection. The Mainline integrates with bike goggles for efficient venting and fog-free vision. Multiple pad sets including liners and neck-rolls let you customise the fit.
RRP: £279.99
Weblink: https://www.smithoptics.com/en_US/p/helmet/MAINLINE-HELMET-MATTE-SPRUCE-SAFARI.html
SixSixOne – Reset Full Face
Distributor: Upgrade Bikes
The Reset helmet includes dramatic features, aggressive angles while maintaining core ventilation. It offers and maximum protection in a lightweight, affordable full face helmet. The Reset features 10+ ventilation ports, enlarge eye-port and specific goggle fitment and perfectly pairs with the 661 Radia goggle. Lightweight ABS shell 1070g (large). Available in seven sizes and three colourways.
RRP: £95 without MIPS, £125 with MIPS
Weblink: https://www.upgradebikes.co.uk/Catalogue/Helmets/SixSixOne/Reset
Dainese – Linea 01 MIPS Full Face Helmet
Distributor: Windwave
The Linea 01 MIPS full-face MTB/Enduro helmet offers high standards of protection in the ‘lightest full-face helmet of all time’. Weighing just 570 grams (size M), the helmet features extreme field of view, adjustable peak, removeable and washable inner lining, anti-bacterial and anti-odour inner lining, breakaway auxetic peak, 30 air intakes, Fidlock magnetic buckle system, MIPS, and TwiceMe NFC Medical ID system.
RRP: £219.95