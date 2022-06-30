British bike brand Ribble introduces Shimano 105 Di2 to key ranges 

Share Facebook

British bike brand Ribble has announced that the new Shimano 105 Di2 groupset will be added to a number of key models in its range.

One of the first brands to bring the new Shimano electronic groupset to market, Ribble is offering the new 105 on its Ultra, Endurance, and CGR bikes, which are available to pre-order now.

This week Shimano launched the long-awaited update to its 105 groupset, which now features semi-wireless 12-speed shifting.

“Electronic shifting has been used extensively across our higher end models for quite some time, with the introduction of 105 Di2 we can now make it available to those who want to explore Di2 and take their riding experience beyond mechanical and to a completely new level. R&D is at the forefront of our design, which links perfectly with Shimano’s vision for cycling,” said Jamie Burrow, head of product at Ribble Cycles.

Japanese component giant Shimano unveiled its newest groupset on Wednesday (29th June), adding electronic shifting to its more entry-level groupset to mark the 40th anniversary of 105.

Shimano has also unveiled new RS710 Carbon Wheels, in the C32 climbing set and the C46 all-round wheels, described as Shimano’s “two most affordable carbon road wheelsets ever.”

The full cost of the standalone groupset is set at £1,730 RRP.

Shimano 105 Di2 set will feature a hybrid electronic shifting system, with a wireless cockpit paired with a wired connection between the seat-tube battery and the front and rear derailleurs.

Ribble is releasing six different bikes with the new 105 Di2:

Ultra SL R 105 Di2 – £4,499

Ultra SL 105 Di2 – £3,899

Endurance SL R Disc 105 Di2 – £3,899

Endurance SL Disc 105 Di2 – £3,499

Endurance Ti Disc 105 Di2 – £3,399

Endurance 725 Disc 105 Di2- £2,499

CGR SL 105 Di2 – £2,799

CGR Ti 105 Di2 – £3,099