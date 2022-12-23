Shift Active Media promotes Doug Baker to chief strategy officer, Sam Bradshaw joins as media planning director 

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Shift Active Media has has made a number of appointments heading into 2023, as Doug Baker is promoted to chief strategy officer and Sam Bradshaw joins as media planning director.

Baker steps up from his previous role as head of strategy and research at the Bath-based cycling marketing agency, having worked on a number of major projects over the past three years, including the creation of the UCI Track Champions League, the rebranding of Chain Reaction Cycles, and the global launch of GCN+.

In his new role, Baker will work more closely with CEO Wayne Brown, CFO Phil Smith, and founder and chairman Simon Wear.

He will also be working to develop Shift’s consultancy offering, looking at new markets, and leading the recently launched Rider Research Hub, a research platform that allows users to join a community and share their experiences, which also offers cycling brands insight and data.

Baker said: “It’s been a brilliant three years at Shift; being able to collaborate with some of the best brands and people in the industry. With more data, complexity and opportunity than ever before in our sector, I’m looking forward to being part of shaping Shift’s future.”

Shift has also expanded its media team, with the appointment of Sam Bradshaw to media planning director.

With almost 10 years’ of experience, Bradshaw joins Shift from media agency Wavemaker US, where he worked on media planning and content partnerships for clients from a range of industries, including automotive and entertainment, from Volvo to Nickelodeon.

Read more: Moore Large appoints Richard Staton to regional sales role, Richard Provan moves into bike category

Bradshaw said: “Joining Shift is a fantastic opportunity for me as it enables me to combine my love of cycling with the skills and experience that I’ve built up over the past 10 years. I’m passionate about brand communication in media and I’m looking forward to applying that to some of the industry’s biggest names. It’s an incredible opportunity to do some of the best work of my career with an experienced and knowledgeable team.”

On the new appointments, CEO Wayne Brown said: “Doug has done amazing things in his time at Shift so far – his incisive strategy, commercial creativity and brilliance around insights and data, has been at the centre of many of Shift’s recent successes. I am really excited to see where this can take us in the future. We’re also pleased that someone with Sam’s experience and pedigree has chosen to join us at this time, he’ll make a big difference here.”