The top five jobs in the bike trade this week – 23rd December

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 750 positions in 2021, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Discover Bikes @ Performance Cycles is on the hunt for a new mechanic to join our growing team. The role will be a combined workshop / front of house (sales) role, with a greater focus on the workshop.

Your role will be to complete all services that are booked into your daily schedule, giving the best service and advice possible to our customers. During the day there are always other tasks that you’ll be getting involved with – serving customers, answering the phone, booking in bikes to be serviced etc. We deal with all kinds of bikes – from a child’s first bike, to a high end race bikes, commuting bikes to e-bikes. We also have a fleet of hire bikes that will need regular TLC.

We are currently looking for an enthusiastic Workshop Mechanic at our store in DIDCOT OXFORDSHIRE.

An amazing opportunity to work for a premium branded professional retailer, focused on working with brands that are at the forefront of the cycle industry.

The ideal candidate will be a conscientious, hardworking and dedicated individual who appreciates quality and attention to detail within a workshop environment.

You will need to have a good technical and mechanical background in all models of bikes and have a real passion for cycling.

General Duties will include:

Maintenance, Servicing and Repairs Providing Accurate Repair Quotation to Our Customers & Maintain a Clean and tidy Workshop Environment Handling special orders, warranty returns, booking in jobs and customer issues.

We are currently looking for an enthusiastic Workshop Mechanic at our store in CARTERTON OXFORDSHIRE.

An amazing opportunity to work for a premium-branded professional retailer, focused on working with brands that are at the forefront of the cycle industry.

The ideal candidate will be a conscientious, hardworking and dedicated individual who appreciates quality and attention to detail within a workshop environment.

General Duties will include: Maintenance, Servicing and Repairs Providing Accurate Repair Quotation to Our Customers & Maintain a Clean and tidy Workshop Environment Handling special orders, warranty returns, booking in jobs and customer issues.

As a key member of the store management team, you will work alongside the Store Manager in this high profile flagship store, to deliver the company objectives for growth and development through a best in class customer experience. Ensuring a strong visual proposition of the store environment is always maintained through consistent housekeeping, VM and grooming standards.

We are looking for an enthusiastic, outgoing and organised person to join our Giant Shoreham store team. The role is a fluid position depending on the applicant. Primarily the role is shop floor sales. However, we are ideally looking for someone who would like to get involved in the following also: building bikes and undertaking straightforward repairs, becoming a responsible store keyholder, learn bike fitting with the STT 3DMA system, help with warranties and booking in stock, and become one of our EMTB ambassadors.