Search for Scottish heroes of cycling 

Scotland’s cycling advocacy organisations have launched their search for the heroes of Scottish cycling.

The Cycling Champion of the Year Awards are Scotland’s prestigious national cycling awards, hosted by four organisations – Cycling Scotland, Scottish Cycling, Cycling UK and Sustrans Scotland.

Designed to recognise the efforts of individuals and organisations that have contributed to cycling in the country, at a local or national level, the awards have been held annually since 2017.

Christopher Johnson, head of education and training at Cycling Scotland on behalf of the organising committee said: “With record levels of investment in active travel, and growing excitement ahead of the 2023 World Cycling Championships, this is a hugely exciting time for cycling in Scotland.”

“Cycling delivers huge benefits, not only to local communities but can also make a significant contribution to tackling wider global issues. In previous years, we’ve celebrated those individuals, communities and organisations that have made a significant impact and we’re looking forward to receiving some excellent nominations in 2022.”

In 2021, the winners were:

Dave de Feu, for his decades’ worth of campaigning to make cycling safer and more accessible

Farr Out Deliveries, a cargo bike delivery business in Edinburgh

Steven Rutherford from Urban Fox Programme for his work to expand cycling in deprived areas in Glasgow

and G64, a family-run bike shop committed to supporting social and environmental causes.

Nominations for Cycling Champions can be made here until 1 August 2022.

The categories for 2022 are:

Visionary Champion of the Year: an individual whose vision and contribution has made a significant impact and influence on cycling strategy and development at a local, regional or national level – supporting environmental, health and social benefits.

Community Champion of the Year for Sport and Recreation: an individual or group that has made a significant social impact through the delivery of activities or inspiration that have expanded the reach of sport and leisure cycling opportunities to new and hard-to-reach audiences. This could be a cycling club that has attracted new members, delivered new facilities, or removed barriers to participation, this could be an inspirational coach, official or ride leader that has encouraged and enabled more people to participate, or an athlete that has inspired people to get involved through the power of sport.

Community Champion of the Year for everyday cycling: an individual or group that has made a significant social impact through the delivery of activities or inspiration that have expanded the reach of everyday cycling opportunities to new and hard-to-reach audiences. This could be a community group that has supported more people to cycle through activities and promotion. It could be an individual or team that has reached new audiences and ensured inclusion of current services or a campaigner who has championed change to benefit cycling on a local level.

Young Champion of the Year: a young person (age 11-24) that has made significant impact on their community through their contribution to cycling policy, programmes or activities. This could be a young person who has inspired friends, family and members of the community to ride, led and/or delivered within regular cycling activity or projects or been responsible for campaigning for better cycling infrastructure.

Business Champion of the Year: an individual or colleagues who have sustained or enhanced their business through adoption and promotion of cycling activities. This could be a business who have made it easier for their colleagues to cycle to work, a shop that has gone out of their way to be welcoming to people on bikes or businesses that have used cycling as a key part of their business success.

Cycle Shop Champion of the Year: a cycle retailer in Scotland that is at the heart of a cycling community, selling ‘cycling’ as much as selling bikes and products. The Cycle Shop Champion will demonstrate the value of the cycle retail industry to Scottish communities and our collective aim of making cycling accessible to all and reaching new audiences.