Pre-owned bike specialist Cycle Exchange announces rebrand 

The pre-owned bike specialist Cycle Exchange has unveiled its new look.

Cycle Exchange, based in Kingston, Surrey, specialises in buying and selling second-hand bikes, frames, wheels and parts.

Working with cycling design agency Conductor, Cycle Exchange’s new look emphasises its focus on sustainability and recycling, as the brand aims to expand in the European market.

Cycle Exchange founder Matt Connelly said: “We wanted to treat this as the launching point for the next stages of our journey. Having recently taken on some investment finance we are looking to expand our e-commerce offering, as well as further retail space.

“We also have our sights firmly set on the European market. With the ever-growing popularity of e-bikes as well as key green messages of reusing and recycling. We’re also expanding the offering to include parts and accessories as well as second hand kit.”

Founded in 2013, Cycle Exchange buys premium used bikes from riders, before servicing and refurbishing machines before selling them on ‘like new.

The company focuses on performance road bikes, but also offers its services on gravel bikes, TT bikes, mountain bikes, and e-bikes.

Connelly said: “Cyclists are an incredibly engaged market, and always looking for upgrades as well as the best deals on those upgrades. We’re seeing huge potential as people realise that the slight value lost by not buying or selling privately is greatly outweighed by what we offer as a company.”

Cycle Exchange boomed through the pandemic, and has doubled its staff and has partnered with FR Cycling Logistics to offer collection and drop-offs for its customers.

Connelly added: “We’re seeing huge take up on our collection and drop off service. It takes the risk out of having to package up a bike and hand it over to couriers, whilst also greeting them with an expert when they receive the bike. Helping them set it up, adjust their saddle height and generally answer any questions. It’s a no brainer for the future of delivering bikes online.”