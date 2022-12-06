RockShox Flight Attendant now available as an aftermarket upgrade kit

RockShox has announced that the RockShox Flight Attendant will now be available as an aftermarket upgrade kit, bringing its electronic suspension system to more riders.

The brand says the upgrade kits include ‘everything you need’ to upgrade your rig to an automatic suspension system that listens to the rider and responds in real-time.

Flight Attendant uses a suite of sensors to read rider and terrain inputs to anticipate the ‘perfect’ suspension position, enabling cyclists to ride faster, ride longer, and spend less energy adjusting their suspension and more time focusing on the joy of riding.

Features:

Upgrade kits are bike brand, model, and year specific

– A DUB spindle required unless otherwise specified

– Kits include complete fork, shock, shock hardware, pedal sensor, 2 batteries and a charger unless otherwise specified

– Flight Attendant System is completely water and dust proof to IP69K

– Shared battery with all other SRAM AXS enabled components

– Compatible with AXS Electronic Controllers including Eagle AXS Rocker Paddle 2-Button Left

Current offering:

– Canyon Spectral 2019-2022

– Canyon Spectral:ON 2023

– Canyon Neuron 29 2021-2022

– Specialized Enduro 2020-2022

– Trek Slash 2021-2022

– YT Capra 29” 2022

– YT Jeffsy 29” 2019-2022

The trail upgrade kit

Compatible with:

Canyon Neuron 29 – 2021-2022

Kit includes:

– RockShox Pike Ultimate Flight Attendant

– RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate Flight Attendant

– RockShox Fender

– SRAM AXS DUB Pedal Sensor

– SRAM AXS Battery (2)

– SRAM AXS Battery Charger

MSRP: £2,700

The all mountain upgrade kit

Compatible with:

– Canyon Spectral – 2019-2022

– Canyon Spectral:ON – 2023

– YT Jeffsy 29” – 2019-2022

Kit includes:

– RockShox Lyrik Ultimate Flight Attendant

– RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate Flight Attendant

– RockShox Fender

– SRAM AXS DUB or Shimano EP8 Pedal Sensor

– SRAM AXS Battery (2)

– SRAM AXS Battery Charger

MSRP: £2,750

The enduro upgrade kit

Compatible with:

– Trek Slash – 2021-2022

– Specialized Enduro – 2020-2022

– YT Capra 29” – 2022

Kit includes:

– RockShox ZEB Ultimate Flight Attendant

– RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate Flight Attendant

– RockShox Fender

– SRAM AXS DUB Pedal Sensor

– SRAM AXS Battery (2)

– SRAM AXS Battery Charger

MSRP: £2,800