Pre-ride organisational platform Link My Ride now available to download

Pre-ride organisational platform Link My Ride is now available to download in the App Store and Google Play.

Co-founded by current and former professional cyclists Tom Pidcock and Jacques Sauvagnargues, Link My Ride helps cyclists connect with riders, clubs and cycling hubs.

The app works by showing the rider other users on the map and highlighting rides and clubs nearby or in the defined area. When using the app, riders can follow other cyclists to see their activity and rides, discover and join local clubs, see activity in their area via an interactive map, interact with others and also upload their own routes to create group rides.

Link My Ride also provides a number of security features within the app, including privacy controls and location masking. Amongst many unique features, the app also provides the user with a calendar to keep a log of all upcoming planned rides.

Sauvagnargues said: “Organising group rides, finding local club rides to join or connecting with other individuals to ride with has never had a simple solution. With different groups using various other non cycling-specific apps and forums for arranging meet ups, accessing these networks has always required laborious investigation or a degree of networking to find the right people.

“We wanted to create a simple way for any rider to be able to explore, plan and create group rides and make connecting and socialising with other riders a more straightforward and enjoyable experience. We also wanted to create a space for clubs to be able to manage their members and rides too, therefore bringing everyone together.”

Link My Ride is free to use for riders signing up individually. There’s also a tailored clubs portal which facilitates the management of members and club rides costing £240 per club, per year.

The Clubs Portal, accessed via a web platform, allows subscribers to organise their rides, manage memberships, as well as club kit. It serves as a marketing tool to other potential club members in the area who will be made aware of the club via the Link My Ride App.

Pidcock added: “I’ve been joining club rides and chain gangs since I can remember but the organisation via other apps or social networks has always been lacking. We’re really excited to finally bring the Link My Ride app to riders all around the world. We’re on a mission to become the only tool cyclists need to connect with other riders, clubs and cycling hubs, at the touch of a button.”

Link My Ride recently received the backing of sports tech investor, the Dutch Sport Tech Fund, to help drive plans forward to launch and beyond. The Link My Ride App can be downloaded from the Apple Store or from Google Play on Android.