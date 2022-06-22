Pivot Cycles names Bryan Mason as president

Share Facebook

Pivot Cycles has announced the promotion of Bryan Mason to president.

In his new role, Mason will oversee key departments and management team members, including all operations of Pivot’s Stuttgart, Germany-based offices.

Mason joined Pivot Cycles in 2015 as the national sales manager before being promoted to global sales manager in 2019. CEO Chris Cocalis announced Mason’s promotion internally during the first week of June.

“Bryan understands the dynamics of our leadership team, which is made up of very dedicated individuals,” said Cocalis. “His new role helps support Pivot’s tremendous growth and enables me to continue focusing on product development, expanding our global production capabilities, and the long-term vision for the company.

“Bryan’s growth mindset will support every department and is a phenomenal asset to Pivot’s future.”

Mason said: “I am excited about the opportunity to expand my role on the leadership team at Pivot Cycles. Chris has built a tremendous group of people who truly share a passion to create and deliver the best performing bikes on the market, and it’s a privilege to help lead that kind of dedicated team.”

Mason previously worked as the sales and marketing manager for Kali Protectives. He was recently awarded an MBA from the Quantic School of Business and Technology, holds a Bachelor of Science in Economics from Brigham Young University, and speaks fluent Spanish.

Pivot Cycles is a high-end bike manufacturer specialising in mountain and gravel bikes. It will be distributed by Saddleback in the UK and Ireland from 1st July, having previously been distributed by Upgrade Bikes.

Speaking of the new partnership John Pentecost, Pivot Cycles’ international sales manager, said: “We couldn’t be happier about teaming up with Saddleback. Pivot’s core philosophies have always been centred around exceptional quality, performance, and customer service; and those values align perfectly with what Saddleback has always brought to the market. We can’t wait to get started with them.”