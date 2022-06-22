Eyewear and helmet brand Bollé appoints Fusion Media for PR in UK

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The French eyewear and helmet brand Bollé has appointed Fusion Media as its PR and communications agency in the UK.

Bollé, founded in France in 1888, is a leader in performance and lifestyle sunglasses, as well as specialising in cycling and skiing helmets and ski goggles.

London-based Fusion Media, founded in 2008 by Adam Tranter, is a cycling and sports PR and marketing agency that currently works for a number of high-profile brands, including Specialized, Red Bull, Evans and Wahoo.

Wiesia Kuczaj, managing director at Fusion Media, said: “We are delighted to welcome Bollé to our client roster. They have so much heritage and performance innovation as a brand within cycling and such phenomenal products. Combine that with their ‘React For Good’ campaign – supported by the launch of their eco cycling helmets – and an association with some of the world’s top cyclists and they’re a perfect fit.”

Alongside its PR and marketing work, Fusion Media also owns The Running Channel, an audio visual content platform aimed at the running market, which now boasts more than 500,000 subscribers.

It also runs the Bike is Best advocacy campaign, which uses advertising to try and get more people cycling.

Read more: “Carbon fibre is a dark cloud hanging over the cycle industry and it is our responsibility to do something about it”

Last month, independent bike repair company Havebike also appointed Fusion Media as its UK PR agency.

“We are delighted to be working with Fusion Media whose expertise, passion and strategic knowledge of the cycling landscape in the UK is unrivalled,” said Havebike founder Nick Brown. “We look forward to working with the team to help to raise our brand awareness and brand loyalty amongst cycling enthusiasts, bicycle users and those that have recently discovered the benefits of going by bike.”

Customers can use Havebike’s online system to book three different levels of service where their bike will be collected, repaired and returned within 48-72 hours. The company is also trusted by London’s Police, Ambulance and Fire Brigade to build, customise and service their bicycle fleets to ensure they’re fit for purpose. Havebike also has previously serviced large hire fleets, including Santander Cycles.