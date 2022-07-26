Outdoor centre in Wales launches e-MTB courses for beginners and experienced riders 

Share Facebook

An outdoor centre in the north of Wales has launched new e-MTB courses, following the rise in popularity of electric bikes.

Plas y Brenin in Snowdonia is offering rides led by experienced instructor James Bruton, catered for both beginner and experienced riders who want to explore the stunning mountain bike trails the region has to offer.

Riders will also be able to practice on a dedicated skills area and wider tracks, and can also try out the Specialized Turbo Levo e-MTB.

James Bruton, senior instructor for the E-MTB courses at Plas y Brenin, has over a decade of mountain bike leadership.

He said: “E-bikes offer an enhanced experience for all levels of riders, and we’re pleased to be able to offer our new course for novices and existing riders alike. In addition, our dedicated workshop session will help new owners get to know their bikes, undertake safety and maintenance efficiently, and build confidence in their future riding.”

The centre offers an E-Bike Essential Course, and a two-day E-Bike Snowdonia Experience course, taking in several of North Wales’s classic routes. This includes the Gwydir forest, the breath-taking North Wales coastal routes, and the varied mountainous trails from the Plas y Brenin base. Access to the Martin, Penmachno and Coed y Brenin trail centres are nearby, including the Yr Wyddfa – one of the country’s most iconic mountain bike routes.

Plas y Brenin is a National Outdoor Centre that helps to develop coaches, instructors, and leaders in adventure sports, and aims to get people from all backgrounds active in the outdoors.

By hosting conferences, symposiums and meetings, the centre brings together practitioners from the UK (and beyond) to share learning, transfer good practice and raise standards.

Owned by Sport England, Plas y Brenin is managed by the educational charity, the Mountain Training Trust.