BikeBiz’s guide to the latest cycle lights

BikeBiz takes a look at the latest cycle lights from some of the leading brands in the sector, including Ravemen, Supernova, ETC, BBB, Blackburn, Moon Sport, Exposure Lights, Light and Motion, SP, Tooo, Knog, Pulse, Serfas, Gloworm, Oxford, Lezyne, Cateye, Kryptonite, Hornit, Topeak, Sigma and NiteRider

This guide first appeared in the July edition of BikeBiz magazine – get your free subscription here

Ravemen – Ravemen LR1600 USB Rechargeable Curved Lens Front Light

Distributor: Bob Elliot & Co Ltd

LR1600 has a 1,600 lumen output and is easy-to-use with a wireless remote control. Featuring the intelligent daytime running light mode and high lumens output. Could be also used for long-distance bike travel or race with the runtime extension function. It is IPX6 water resistant and built with a lightweight yet solid aluminium body.

RRP: £114.99

Weblink: https://www.bob-elliot.co.uk/ viewdetailV2.php?target=35448

Supernova – E3 Pure 3 – upside down

Distributor: Magura Bosch Parts & Services

Strong. Elegant. Puristic. As one of the smallest and brightest legally approved dynamo front lights in the world, the E3 Pure 3 offers safety, day and night. Comes with a 10-year warranty on the housing and a five-year warranty on the electronics.

RRP: £115.71

ETC (Everything To Cycling) – Capella 800 Lumen Front Light

Distributor: Moore Large

Light source: 1x CREE XP-L LED. Lumious flux: 800 lumen. Beam distance: >200m. Battery: 18650 Lithium battery 2500mAh. Charging time: 2.5h (5V 1A). Burntime: 1hr 20mins 100%, 2hr 10mins 50%, 4hrs 30mins 25%, 18hrs breathing, 100hrs strobing. Waterproof: IPX6. Product size: 101 x 33.8 x 30.7mm. Weight: 125g.

RRP: £39.99

Weblink: https://www.moorelarge.co.uk/ etc-capella-800-lumen-front- light.html

BBB – Nanostrike 600 Front Led Light

Distributor: Windwave

The BBB Nanostrike 600 Front Led Light is a powerful front light ideal for commuting or mountain biking at night. It features a powerful 600 lumen with unmatched power-to-size ratio and comes with multiple modes, including a Day Flash Mode (400 lumen) for daytime visibility and a City Mode (15 lumen) which will last up to 80 hours.

RRP: £45.95

Blackburn – Dayblazer 1000 Front Light

Distributor: ZyroFisher

Packs a 1,000-lumen punch onto a tiny bar perch. Weighing just 140g, this light hits way above its weight class. Featuring our eye-popping BLITZ Daytime Running Mode to grab the attention of cars, an action-style camera mount, ample side visibility and IP-67 submersibility, the Dayblazer 1000 is your new best riding buddy.

RRP: £64.99

Weblink: https://www.zyrofisherb2b.co. uk/products/product.aspx? stylecode=BL460DB1000

Moon Sport – Meteor X & Auto Arctur

Distributor: Raleigh UK

The Meteor X front light has a maximum output of 450 lumens. It is waterproof to IPX4 and has multiple light modes, a light memory mode – staying in the same mode even when you turn the light off. Daylight Flash mode – making cyclists more visible during low light in the daytime. Battery life can last 23hrs in certain modes. The Arcturus rear light offers fantastic output from a small and lightweight chassis.

RRP: £73.99

Weblink: https://shop.accentry.com/RAL/ articleDetails/2684257.064/ LAAMY1913

Exposure Lights – Boost R RA

Distributor: USE Ltd

Along with the standard Boost R, the Boost R RA has just a 5% volume and 25% weight increase when compared to Exposure lights Trace R, and can provide 100% burn time increase. ReAKT technology will change the DayBright pulse pattern or flashing pattern into a super bright constant red light when the bike is braking and stopped. When running in the day it will review the ambient light and get brighter if the sun is out to ensure a rider stands out.

RRP: £70

Weblink: https://www.exposure-use.com/ Brands/Exposure-Lights

Supernova – M99 Mini Pro-25

Distributor: Magura Bosch Parts & Services

The world’s first road legal high beam for bicycles and e-bikes – Supernova packed the M99 Mini Pro with the same far-reaching and enormously wide light beam – which distinguishes its big brother – into an incredibly compact housing. Using the low beam, you can ride through the city without blinding anyone. Once you go off road, you can change to the high beam at the push of a button.

RRP: £256.29

Light and Motion – Vis 700

Distributor: Madison

Thoughtfully designed with daily commuters in mind and powerful enough to satisfy the needs of singletrack addicts. 700 lumen output certified to the FL-1 standard. Compatible with optional GoPro mount adapter to setup just about anywhere. It is the only light in its class with an accurate four-level battery charge status indicator so you know if you have the juice to get home.

RRP: £84.99

Weblink: www.madisonb2b.co.uk

Moon Sport – Moon Rigel Power

Distributor: Raleigh UK

The Moon Rigel Power is versatile for off-road, adventure cycling and daily commuting. It features a reliable and stylish CNC aluminium body that’s IPX 7 water-resistant while featuring overheat protection and a heat sink cooling system. Total charge time is seven hours with a max lumen output of 3,600 lumens at full power.

RRP: £259.99

Weblink: https://shop.accentry.com/RAL/ search/?keyword=Rigel%20Power# filter/&pageSize=72

SP – DS-4 Dynamo Light

Distributor: Ison Distribution Ltd

Perfect for use with any Dynamo wheel, the DS-4 light puts out 290 lumens worth of power. A super sleek light ideal for town and city use, the high-tech optical lens delivers a straight cut-off beam pattern, preventing unwanted dazzling of oncoming traffic or other riders while still lighting the way perfectly.

RRP: £159.99

Weblink: DS-4 Dynamo Light | Ison Distribution (ison-distribution.com)

Exposure Lights- Strada Super Bright AKTiv

Distributor: USE Ltd

The Strada, with its already market leading road specific beam pattern that enables the spot and spread beam to be dipped at different lumen output levels has now engaged with the latest technology from the automotive industry, AKTiv will automatically dip your Strada’s beam when it detects an oncoming vehicle’s headlights. This new tech is available from August.

RRP: £320

Weblink: https://www.exposure-use.com/ Brands/Exposure-Lights

Tooo – DVR80

Distributor: Madison

Think of the Tooo DVR80 as a dash cam for your bike. It’s a full HD camera combined with an 80-lumen light designed to record your rides and give you piece of mind should an unfortunate incident occur. With a top shelf Sony IMX 307 CMOS sensor inside, it gives top quality recording quality in all light conditions and it’s rated to IPX5 meaning riding in the rain is no trouble at all. Plus the powerful 2500mAh battery gives up to 9.5hrs of recording time in the most economical settings.

RRP: £149.99

Weblink: www.freewheel.co.uk

Knog – Knog Blinder Mini

Distributor: Silverfish UK

Using new COB technology, the Blinder Mini Square produces a punchy 30 lumens that will ensure you’re seen and safe in all lighting conditions. The graphic flash pattern has eight different modes and is also available as a front light to make a unique pair. The Blinder Mini Square rear light has integrated USB recharging, is 100% waterproof and has an impressive 30-hour run-time when using eco-flash mode.

RRP: Single £26.99, pairs £52.99

Weblink: https://www.silverfish-uk.com/ products/kw/blinder%20mini/ ACCEssORiES/Bicycle-lights/ KNOG12984_Knog-Blinder-Mini- Square-Rear-light

Pulse – Dazzle

Distributor: Tandem Group Cycles

With trade prices starting from just £1.72, the Dazzle light set is perfect for consumer impulse purchases or as a giveaway with bike sales for added value. Multi-purpose unit that wraps around handlebars, seat post, or rucksack. Up to 156 hours between battery changes, 2 x super bright LEDs per unit can be set to flash, remain constant or strobe.

RRP: £8.99

Weblink: https://www.tgc.bike/ accessories-c65/lights-c66/ pulse-dazzle-led-silicon-bike- light-set-p243

Serfas – USM-600 Serfas, 600 E-Lume, Front Light, Aluminium Body & TSV-130 Serfas, Vulcan, 130L Rear Light

Distributor: VeloBrands

USM-600 (pictured): Feature a redesigned extruded aluminium housing, a new optical lens with excellent side visibility, and improved battery capacity and LED performance. TSV-130: Unique fin lens design provides enhanced long distance visibility, features 130 Lumens and two solid and three flash modes with USB C recharging.

RRP: USM-600: £39.99, TSV-130: £39.99

Weblink: https://velobrands. co.uk/serfas/

Gloworm – X2 1700 Lightset

Distributor: Hotlines

The X2 1700 offers a powerful and vibrant illumination that’s ideal for off-road riding, any time of day, in all-weather conditions. It features 1,700-lumens output for up to four hours at full power. CNC machined from a single block of 6061-T6 alloy and weighing a mere 89g, this waterproof light is the most versatile light in the Gloworm range, working effectively as either a bar or helmet light.

RRP: £169.99

Weblink: https://www.hotlines-uk.com/ gloworm-x2-1700-lightset-g1-0- 112728?sku857151

Oxford – Oxford UltraTorch Headlight CL500 & Ultratorch Slimline R50 Rear LED

Distributor: Oxford

CL500 (pictured): Utilising in-house designed Cliqr Mini handlebar brackets for simple and secure attachment to the bike, LCD runtime indicator and additional power-bank facility (500, 1000 and 1600 models), the new CL series headlight range is packed with features. R50: 50 lumens output and eight flash light modes that make for easy customisation in every scenario possible.

RRP: CL500: £37.99, R50: £17.99

Weblink: https://www.oxfordproducts. com/bicycle/brands/oxford/ lighting/oxford_ultratorch_ cl500_headlight/ & https://www.oxfordproducts. com/bicycle/brands/oxford/ lighting/ultratorch_slimline_ r50_rear_led/

Lezyne – Micro Drive 600XL / KTV Drive Pair

Distributor: Upgrade

Lezyne’s best-selling light set. Twins lenses are housed in a compact, rugged machined alloy body with side visibility cuts outs and secure rubber strap. The KTV rear LED is housed in a waterproof (IPX7) co-moulded compact body. The wide angle optics lens delivers 180-degree visibility getting for improved rider safety and with up to 20hrs run time. Recharging on both lights via the integrated USB charging stick.

RRP: £71

Weblink: https://www.upgradebikes.co. uk/Catalogue/Lights/Sets/ Micro-Drive-600XL-KTV-Drive

Cateye – AMPP400 / ViZ150 Light Set

Distributor: ZyroFisher

One of Cateye’s best selling light sets. Long running daytime set for all day safety, but also perfect for early evening or inner city commutes. With a wide range of USB rechargeable sets from as little as £29.99 (RRP), the A-La-Carte offering from ZyroFisher on the broad range of light sets allows dealers to choose the kit that best suits their own customer’s needs. For more information, contact your ZyroFisher account manager.

RRP: £49.99

Weblink: www.zyrofisher.co.uk

Kryptonite – Incite X6 Front Torch & Incite XBR Rear Light

Distributor: Madison

Using a measurement of LUX rather than lumen, the Incite X6 gives you light where you need it most. With seven modes, being fully USB rechargeable and including a memory function that remembers the last mode used. The Incite Series XBR rear bike light (pictured) features a deceleration sensor that illuminates an additional optic when speed is reduced increasing visibility as riders brake.

RRP: Incite X6 Front Torch: £69.99; Incite XBR Rear Light: £34.99

Weblink: https://www.kryptonitelock. com/en/products/product- information/current-key/ 005025.html & https://www.kryptonitelock.com/en/products/product-information/current-key/005056.html

Hornit – Hornit Trace

Distributor: Hornit

The Trace is a rear bike light that goes the extra mile. It has four light modes for day and night riding and 300-degree visibility and a USB rechargeable 200mAh battery will last for 12-72

hours.

RRP: £11.99

Weblink: https://hornit.com/products/trace

Topeak – Topeak Taillux 25 Duo Fixer

Distributor: Extra UK

Compact, eight super bright red LEDs rear light hides beneath the saddle with included Duo Fixer, which allows fast and easy tool-free mounting and removal. It provides dual use with Topeak Duo Fixer system accessories, including Topeak QuickClick saddle bags, Tubi tools, CO2 inflators, and fenders. Features convenient cable-free charging with a direct USB port plug.

RRP: £34.99

Weblink: Topeak TAILLUX 25 DF (extrauk.co.uk)

Sigma – Blaze Flash

Distributor: Oxford

Featuring not only a brake light function, but also two flashing modes, making it even more visible on-road and off. The integrated brightness sensor automatically activates the bike light when visibility conditions are poor. 500 metres of visibility range, 50 hours of burn time, cost-effective, multifaceted, and user-friendly.

RRP: £29.99

Weblink: https://www.oxfordproducts. com/bicycle/brands/sigma/rear_ lights/sigma_blaze_flash_rear_ brake_light/

NiteRider – Vmax+ 150

Distributor: ZyroFisher

Vmax+ 150 is NiteRider’s first taillight featuring COB (Chip-on-Board) LEDs, which for cyclists means it emits highly visible flash patterns in a smaller, more compact package. Its feather-like lightweight makes it perfect as a wearable safety light – easily clipping onto straps, belt loops, and more. Available this Autumn 2022.

RRP: £30

Weblink: https://www.niterider.com/ products/vmax-%E2%84%A2-150- bike-taillight