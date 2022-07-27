Le Col launches 10-year anniversary collection to celebrate Sir Bradley Wiggins

Share Facebook

Performance cycling apparel brand Le Col has announced the launch of a 10-year anniversary collection celebrating its ambassador Sir Bradley Wiggins.

The two designs each represent elements of Wiggins’ ‘Golden Summer’ of 2012. Wiggins and the Le Col team collaborated on the designs and messaging behind the collection, ensuring a focus on this season on the road.

The Le Col by Wiggins Legend Jersey celebrates Wiggins’ win at the London 2012 Olympic Time Trial, with the result included across the rear pocket. The Champion of 2012 Jersey includes details such as Wiggins’ Tour number 101 on the rear pockets.

Both jerseys are available in the Hors Categorie lines, woven with lightweight, soft-to-touch four-way stretch fabrics. They are also available in the Sport spec, which features a slightly more relaxed fit. Each jersey is available in both men’s and women’s sizes.

The collection also includes a cycling cap available in white and navy, both matching their corresponding jersey. Cycling socks also feature, in the white and navy options matching the jersey. The socks use a technical honeycomb structure to increase breathability, compression, and comfort.

Le Col was founded by former GB cyclist Yanto Barker. Kit is designed and developed in London and produced in Le Col’s own Italian factory in the shadow of Monte Grappa.

Earlier this year, the brand announced the launch of a limited edition Fabian Cancellara collection, comprising two jerseys, two bib shorts, a cap and socks.

Le Col also recently announced a new collaboration with Bluelight Cycling Club, a cycling non-profit in support of the Emergency Services, NHS and Armed Forces. The brand worked closely with the Bluelight team to create a bespoke cycling kit which is now available to all its members.

The Le Col by Wiggins collection is available now at https://lecol.cc/collections/ le-col-by-wiggins.