Bike care brand Muc-Off releases new bike protection series

Muc-Off has released its new bike protection series, designed to provide protection for key areas of the frame, including rear stays, cranks, and forks.

Kits are available in combined and individual sets, in mountain and e-mountain bike size options. They offer a combination of strength and durability to protect frames from potential scratches, scuffs, and stone chips. Thanks to their modular design, they’re easy to apply and remove, said Muc-Off, and they fit even the most obscure bike geometries.

Each kit format is offered in six different designs, including, ‘Bolt’, ‘Camo’, ‘Day of the Shred’, and ‘Punk’ which matches offers from Muc-Off’s Technical apparel and Ride Guard ranges, as well as Clear Gloss and Clear Matt options.

All the graphical Frame Protection Kits feature Muc-Off’s new Cube-Tec material, which was developed from the ground up by the brand’s product design team at the in-house research and development facility in Poole.

The material is comprised of multiple tessellating 45-degree-angled cubes, which due to their shape and pattern, provide more strength and more flexibility than the standard flat layered materials currently available. The Cube-Tec material sits on top of the graphical and 3M adhesive weatherproof layers below, which make Muc-Off’s kits both easy to install, as well as strong enough to shield the frame from impact.

The Clear Gloss and Clear Matt variants use TPU (Thermoplastic Polyurethane) film technology. The clear frame protection kits are stain-resistant, non-yellowing, and self-healing. Installation is also a simple DIY task, said the brand and thanks to the new Muc-Off squeegee (sold separately), riders can achieve a professional finish from the comfort of their own workshop.

Alex Trimnell, CEO at Muc-Off, said: “Being riders ourselves, we’ve seen first-hand the punishment bikes take out on the trails, so we knew we had to develop a super-strong, super-flexible material that performed better than anything else out there.

“In true Muc-Off style, our Bike Protection Series is the perfect blend of form and function, so riders can be confident their pride and joys are protected. We also know what a pain frame protection application can be and that it can put some people off, so having a super-easy application method was key from the outset of development.”

Muc-Off has elected to produce kits which include up to 45 pieces. All the graphical kits feature a durable and weatherproof 3M adhesive, so they’ll remain firmly in place, and if riders choose to swap out their kits for a fresh look, the stickers can be removed with ease, said the brand.

The full Bike Protection Series is available in six finishes for both MTB and e-MTB size options, and is broken down as follows:

Frame Protection Kits: (45-piece), covering frame, top tube, downtube, chainstays and cable rub areas. Priced at £64.99.

Chain Stay Protection Kits: (20-piece), vovering chainstays and rear stays. Priced at £29.99.

Fork Protection Kits: (8-piece), covering forks. Priced at £29.99.

Crank Protection Kits: (2-piece), covering crank. Priced at £14.99.

The Bike Protection Series is available now from the Muc-Off global dealer network, select e-retailers and direct from www.muc-off.com.