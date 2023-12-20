Nils Amelinckx: 1987-2023

Share Facebook

Nils Amelinckx, founder of Rider Resilience and Lyon Cycle, has died, following a six-and-a-half-year courageous battle with stage four bowel cancer.

Amelinckx’s journey was characterized by unmatched resilience, boundless kindness and a talent for sharing inspirational stories. He wasn’t just a leader; he embodied resilience and hope.

Confronting his own adversity, he established Rider Resilience, an initiative aimed at turning personal hardships into a wellspring of strength for those facing a multitude of challenges, all through the power of bicycles.

Diagnosed at the age of 30 with incurable stage four bowel cancer, Amelinckx faced a prognosis that allowed him only five years to live. Undeterred, he set audacious goals that surpassed conventional boundaries.

Remarkably, he not only achieved these aspirations but fiercely battled his illness until the very end, surpassing expectations and inspiring all who knew him.

Jonathan Capper, Lyon Equipment managing director and friend, said: “Nils has been an inspiration to us all at Lyon both as a colleague and personal friend. His fortitude and ‘can do’ attitude dealing with the worse than life can throw at you has humbled every one of us. Nils made me realise that growing old is a privilege. If I am ever asked for the definition of resilience I will simply say Nils Amelinckx.”

The teams at Rider Resilience and Lyon Equipment recognise that processing this profound loss will take time and the two companies appreciate patience as they navigate through a period grief. The pair have asked clients to bear with them as they rightfully pay tribute to Amelinckx’s memory and legacy.

Amelinckx is survived by his loving wife, Laura, and their two children, Lotte and Leo.

The team at BikeBiz sends its thoughts and deepest condolences to them, his wider family and all of his friends and colleagues at Lyon Equipment and Rider Resilience during this incredibly challenging time.