Cycle Sprog appoints Emily Wormald as rides and reviews editor

Cycle Sprog, the family cycling website, has announced the appointment of Emily Wormald as rides and reviews editor.

Wormald will be responsible for managing a review panel of children of all ages and cycling abilities as well as developing the Cycle Sprog community, providing regular content that encourages families to cycle.

Her prior experience as an account manager and instructor with the Outward Bound Trust means Wormald has the skills to deal with both corporate clients and children, a mix needed in her new role.

Karen Gee, Cycle Sprog’s founder, said: “I am so pleased to welcome Emily to the Cycle Sprog team. She brings a wealth of experience in establishing thriving communities, as well as the skills to manage our review panel of parents and children.

“Her appointment will allow us to increase the throughput of bike and product reviews, which our readers rely on when making their purchasing decisions.”

Outside of work, Wormald saw the need for community and confidence building for women in her local community, so she founded the Lakes Gravel Gang (LGG) in 2021.

LGG is now a community of hundreds of women riding bikes together and building confidence on two wheels – one cafe ride at a time.

She is also a qualified mountain bike guide and coach, a British Cycling scholar and was named one of Cycling UK’s 100 Women in cycling in 2022.

Wormald’s appointment is part of Cycle Sprog’s growth strategy to meet the increasing demand from readers for content about family cycling.

Wormald said: “ I am so excited to join the wonderful team at Cycle Sprog. I am passionate about building confidence and inspiring people to discover and enjoy the freedom of cycling. I am so pleased to contribute to what is already such a brilliant resource for families who want to cycle with their children“.