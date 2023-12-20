BikeBiz welcomes Simon Cox as staff writer

Share Facebook

BikeBiz is proud to welcome Simon Cox to the team as our new staff writer.

Simon joins BikeBiz from fellow trade publication Cycling Industry News, and will help create and shape editorial content in the print magazine and online.

Alongside his career in journalism, Simon has amassed a wealth of experience in cycling and the outdoor activity sector through a spectrum of roles in retail and business development, as well as studying a number of sports and adventure qualifications.

On his appointment Simon, who lives just outside Bristol, said: “It’s great to be joining the BikeBiz team, working with Daniel and Richard. Clearly there’s much change taking place within the industry, and 2024 will see the landscape change further. Being part of the BikeBiz team means reporting on both the positive and the challenging events taking place within our industry.

“I’m fortunate to blend my BikeBiz staff writer job with time spent working in a bike shop, serving customers, working with distributors – a combination which (I hope) gives my written work a unique point of view, whether that be reporting news, or sharing insights and expertise from others within, and beyond, our industry sector.”

As well as a riding background in cross country MTB and road, Simon has a significant interest in cycling as a transport solution and is keen to explore the conversation around mobility in the UK further.

BikeBiz editor Daniel Blackham added: “Simon joins us at a crucial time for the bike industry as we enter 2024.

“His extensive knowledge of the challenges being presented to the trade means he will be an invaluable asset to our tight-knit team and the content we produce.

“With his appointment, we’re very excited to continue to cement BikeBiz’s position as a trusted, respected and reliable resource for readers.”

Simon can be contacted via email on simon.cox@biz-media.co.uk