MB Cyclery and Ace Bicycles in Surrey targeted by thieves earlier this week

Two independent bicycle shops in Surrey have been targeted by thieves, with police currently investigating the incidents separately.

MB Cyclery, based on West Street, Haselmere, had three bikes stolen including Brendan Fairclough’s Scott Gambler used in the 2019 Red Bull Rampage at Zion National Park and two Specialized Levo e-bikes.

CCTV footage posted on the store’s Instagram page appears to show two individuals enter via the rear door before making way with the stolen goods.

A spokesperson for Surrey Police said: “We are investigating a report of a commercial burglary at MB Cyclery on West Street, Haslemere, after three bikes were discovered to have been stolen sometime between 6pm on Monday, March 27, and 8.30am on Tuesday, March 28.

“If you saw anything or have any information that could help our investigation, please contact us quoting PR/45230035152.”

Ace Cycles, located on London Road in Guildford, was also targeted on Monday night, fortunately the attempt was unsuccessful and nothing has been reported stolen. Although the shop front has suffered some damage with a smashed window

A spokesperson for Surrey Police said: “We are also investigating an attempted burglary at Ace Bicycles on London Road in Guildford.

“The incident took place at around 3.40am on Tuesday, March 28, and included two suspects smashing the window of the shop before fleeing the scene. If you saw anything suspicious, have any CCTV or any information, please contact us quoting PR/45230034066.”

Surrey Police have not confirmed if the incidents are related and are continuing to appeal for witnesses.

If anyone has information they are asked to contact Surrey Police, using the two aforementioned crime reference numbers.

The team here at BikeBiz pass on our best wishes to the stores affected and hope the investigation provides some positive news for all those affected.