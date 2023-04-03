BikeBiz’s guide to the latest in cycle computers and power meters

Share Facebook

BikeBiz takes a look at the latest in cycle computers and power meters from some of the leading brands in the sector, including Cateye, Stages, Wahoo, Bryton, Topeak, 4iiii Innovations and Shimano

Brand: Cateye

Product: Velo Wireless Stealth Edition

Distributor: ZyroFisher

Now available in a Stealth Edition with a stylish inverted screen alongside the tradition versions in Black or White. The Velo Wireless packs even more punch with a programmable odometer and menu screen. Installs easily on almost any bike, including 27.5 and 29ers.

RRP: £34.99

Brand: Stages

Product: Dash M200

Distributor: Saddleback

The new Stages Cycling Dash M200 GPS Bike Computer offers live mapping to help you explore unfamiliar routes and is easy to use straight out of the box, thanks to its new partner app and completely automatic profile.

RRP: £259 (currently £194.25)

Brand: Wahoo

Product: Elemnt Bolt

Distributor: Wahoo

Elemnt Bolt features a 2.2 inch, 64 colour screen with an ambient light sensor to make it easy to see your ride data. Perfect View Zoom, Quicklook LEDs, and customisable data pages allow you to personalise your device. It has 16GB of memory and on-device navigation features to keep your ride on track. It has a battery life of 15 hours and can be charged mid-ride thanks to its USB-C charging. Equipped with Bluetooth Smart, ANT+, and WiFi technology, Elemnt Bolt pairs seamlessly with all of your cycling sensors and complementary devices.

RRP: £264.99

Brand: Bryton

Product: Rider S800

Distributor: ZyroFisher

Designed with premium materials carefully selected to fully optimise every aspect of this device, the Rider S800 features a large 3.4” colour touchscreen with an outdoor-tailored high-contrast display and unparalleled endurance with an exceptional 36hr battery life in addition to cutting-edge features, including Explore, Group Ride, Live Tracking, advanced navigation and workout features, as well as compatibility with indoor smart trainers, rear-view bike radar, cycling dynamics, and more.

RRP: £339.99

Brand: Wahoo

Product: Elemnt Roam

Distributor: Wahoo

Now with super accurate dual band GPS at a very competitive price, the Elemnt Roam is made for navigation. With a whopping 17 hour battery life for even the longest adventures, the Roam is also packed with lots of handy features to help keep your ride on-track. ‘Take Me To’ offers turn-by-turn directions to a location, ‘Retrace Route’ gets you back to your start point and ‘Back on Track’, points you in the right direction if you stray off route.

RRP: £349.99

Brand: Topeak

Product: Ridecase

Distributor: Extra UK

Topeak’s RideCase securely holds your iPhone in a highly scratch resistant and impact protection case. Its unique and fully adjustable mount allows viewing in landscape or portrait orientation and lets you mount or remove the RideCase in seconds and now compatible with wireless charging on relevant models.

RRP: £31.99

Brand: 4iiii Innovations

Product: Precision 3 Powermeter Factory Install

Distributor: Pinpoint Consumer Electronics

The Precision 3 Factory Install Powermeter includes up to 800 hours of battery life, a sleek 5.5mm profile, 9g in weight, and accuracy that’s within +/- 1%. Designed and tested in the foothills of the Canadian Rockies, it comes with an IPX7 waterproof rating, so you can rest assured that it can handle the toughest conditions. The Process takes around 3 days and starts at 274.99bpd

RRP: 274.99bpd to 299.99bpd

Brand: Stages

Product: Power L – R7000 Shimano Gen 3

Distributor: Saddleback

Tour winning and inextricably connected to the heart of top-tier cycling, the Stages Generation Three Power Meter enables you to get the most out of your training and reap the rewards with every ride. The G3 Stages Power Meter L replaces the non-drive crank arm and is compatible with all Shimano Hollowtech II road drivetrains.

RRP: £325 (currently £243.75)

Brand: Shimano

Product: Ultegra r8100-P

Distributor: Madison

Shimano’s first-ever Ultegra level power meter brings a matching crankset to its second-tier groupset. With +/- 2% accuracy, both Bluetooth and ANT+ wireless capability and a rechargeable battery that uses the same charge cable as Shimano’s 12-speed road groupsets, the Ultegra power meter is a great option for anyone that wants a more affordable power meter that wont compromise shifting quality.

RRP: £1,199.99