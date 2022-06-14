Marzocchi unveils new Bomber Air shock

Share Facebook

Marzocchi has launched the new Bomber Air shock.

Featuring a purpose-built asymmetrical shock reservoir, the Bomber Air gives a better fit in more frames and easy access to the compression adjuster.

The large volume shock rezi increases oil flow and volume for consistent performance on the biggest hits and longest descents, said Marzocchi. The sweep adjust compression also reduces adjustment stress and makes on-trail tunings easy.

It’s available in a range of sizes, from little dirt jump and short-travel trail bikes all the way up to Rampage-ready DH steeds. Its unique shock internals, built on Marzocchi’s Bomber durability and shreddy tunes, give you ready-to-ride-anything confidence, said the brand.

Features:

– Asymmetric reservoir position for improved compression lever ergonomics and versatile frame fitment

– Air valve location offers improved frame clearance and pump access

– Easy to adjust for all rider weights and riding styles

– DH-rated shock pairs well with all Marzocchi forks, from DJ to Z2 to 58

– 2-position, non-indexed compression sweep adjust means you can set it and forget it

– Innovative tunable sweep to adjust the stop to a narrower window

– Comes in metric and trunnion configurations

– Compatible with FOX bearing mounts on both ends (excluding trunnion)

– Has travel reducing spacers like most modern shocks

– Unique air volume spacers, available in 0.1 C.I. increments

Specs:

– 40 to 75 mm stroke

– Trunnion and standard eyelet options

– Adjustable compression and rebound

– All adjusters are tool-free

– Compatible with FOX bearing mounts on both ends (excluding trunnion)

– 484 grams (205×65)

Sizes:

– Metric: 190×45, 210×50, 210×52.5, 210×55, 230×57.5, 230×60, 230×65, 250×75

– Trunnion: 185×52.5, 185×55, 205×60, 205×62.5, 225×75

MSRP: £529

Mountain bike suspension brand Marzocchi is distributed in the UK by Silverfish. Earlier this year, the distributor agreed a new partnership with Forestal Bikes, initially offering its range of three e-MTB models.