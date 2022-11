Bike component brand Magura has announced the newest evolution of its wireless dropper seatpost technology, the Vyron MDS-V3.

The newest development in wireless droppers, first pioneered by Magura six years ago, has been redesigned from the ground up, with a new ergonomic remote, tougher build, and more reactive response times from the hydraulic system.

Magura’s new dropper will be available for a range of disciplines, from cross country to enduro, available in 100, 125, 150, and 175mm travel, in 30.9 and 31.6mm diameters, suitable for all frame sizes.

Product manager for the Vyron range, Fabian Wurster, said: “ MDS stands for Magura Dropper Seatpost, and V3 for the third version. When it was released in 2016, it was the first remote-controlled electronic Vario seat post on the market, and it has since received several awards

“This new Vyron was developed from scratch. It offers redesigned inner workings, new electronics and a newly developed, ergonomic remote control. Most notably, we switched from ANT+ remote technology to high-speed Bluetooth, making its operation much more intuitive. The duration of the thumb pressure determines how long the seat post will be adjusted, so the rider no longer has to depend on a fixed time interval of the actuator. And that with a travel of up to 175 mm.

“Water and dirt are the enemies of all electronics. To effectively protect the head of the new Vyron from dirt and water, we dispensed with a charging socket. We now use a replaceable CR2 lithium battery instead and a sealed, screwed battery cover. It’s also IP67-certified, so it survives brief immersions in water.”

The RRP of the MAGURA VYRON MDS-V3 is £492.92. It can be ordered from specialist bike shops from November 21st and is expected to be delivered from December. Start of sale exclusively in Europe.

From the sales launch until 28 February 2023, the first 1000 customers can register their VYRON at www.magura-vyron.com for one regular service free of charge – worth €139! The customer can choose the service date – however, we recommend that the service is carried out after about one season of use.

Technical details: