British wheel brand Parcours expands in Australia with distribution partnership 

British aero wheel brand Parcours has expanded in Australia by partnering with Just Pedal for distribution, sales and support.

Just Pedal, bicycle service centre and retailer based in Melbourne, will now be act as a local Parcours partner both for customers and for retailers in Australia.

Founded in 2016 by Dov Tate, Parcours aims to offer affordable, aero-tested wheelsets for the road market.

In 2020, the brand developed a study on rim profiles and aerodynamics in partnership with the Sports Engineering Department at Nottingham Trent University, informing the design of the latest Strade wheelset.

Tate said: “Australia has always been at the forefront of cycling technology so it’s a natural market for us. Working with Just Pedal will allow us to offer our usual high standards of customer service through a local partner, whilst also helping us to grow our presence in the local market.”

Just Pedal, which opened in 2017, focuses on services and bike builds working with a number of key brands.

Founder of just pedal, Josh Hall, said: “We always try to develop a strong client relationship with our partners. With Parcours, we found the perfect partner to provide high-end products for every client. Our main goal is to show our clients the best options and develop new products with Parcours into the future.”

Parcours says its latest aerodynamic road wheelset is its fastest ever version.

The new Chrono wheelset was designed based on the result of an in-depth scientific study carried out by Nottingham Trent University, to optimise aerodynamics and stability.

The Chronos Wheelset comes in three models – the Chrono, Chrono Max, and Disc2 – each with their own strengths.

All three models have been designed from the ground up using #thinkwider technology, developed following the results of an in-depth scientific study carried out by Parcours in association with the Sports Engineering department at Nottingham Trent University and Dr Steve Faulkner.

This research showed that the real-world yaw angles – the angle between a cyclist’s direction of motion and the relative wind vector – experienced by the front and rear wheel are consistently different by an average of 1.5 degrees, giving rise to the engineering of differential profiles for the front/rear rims. The front, U-shaped, blunt rim design provides optimal aerodynamics at the higher yaw angles observed at the front wheel, while having the added benefit of enhancing cross wind stability.

The rear, V-shaped, sharper rim profile is used to optimise aerodynamics at the lower yaw angles it would experience.