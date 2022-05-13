Maap and PAM present latest collaboration

Share Facebook

Cycling apparel brand Maap and streetwear and lifestyle brand PAM (Perks and Mini) have presented their second collection.

The ongoing collaboration combines PAM’s free-wheeling aesthetic and signature psy-activated graphic language with Maap’s technical engineering and alt-cycling ethos.

The collection features jerseys crafted in premium Italian fabrics, abrasion-resistant cargo bibs with plenty of storage, a mesh MTB tee, stashable jacket with reflectivity, long and short sleeve tees, plus a Polartec fleece hoodie.

There is also a range of polychromatic accessories including a cap, gloves, neck and arm warmers, socks and a water bottle.

An exclusive zine celebrating cycling’s renegade spirit with photographs by Sarah Pannell and art direction by Misha Hollenbach will also be available from PAM and Maap stores as a part of the collection.

Started in 2000 by Shauna Toohey and Misha Hollenbach, PAM is an evolving collaboration between the two, their friends and creative contemporaries. Maap was established in 2014 to develop the art and progression of cycling through a considered approach to style, innovation and performance.

The collection is launching online, today, 13th May, in limited quantities via maap.cc and perksandmini.com.

Maap recently opened its first London office, moving its European operations to the UK. In a recent interview with BikeBiz, Andrew Montgomery, UK/EU brand manager explained that, coming out of the pandemic, a time which also saw the UK leave the European Union, it was becoming a lot harder to do business in the UK.

“Even just the basic things like shipping a jersey to a customer, something which we took for granted before, now became extremely difficult. The strategic decision was to move the office here, to the UK.

“Post-Brexit the UK market, which had always been one of our top markets for the business, had started to drop off. For that reason, we made a strategic decision to move me out of Italy and back to the UK.

“We went from Italy where we were one member of staff to now starting to grow our team out as well. Operationally, we’ve now got our own UK warehouse and we’ve also got a UK website, so even previously, before Brexit, people from the UK were shopping in euros. All these things have been done to help the people of the UK post-Brexit and make it a lot easier for them.”