Ducati’s Urban e-Mobility line now available in UK

Ducati’s Urban e-Mobility line has launched in the UK, following news that the Government will create a new low-speed zero-emission category, with e-scooters hoped to be the first of these vehicles.

Developed in partnership with Italian e-mobility specialist Platum, the collection of four electric scooters, one specialist off-road scooter and a folding e-bike has been curated by the Ducati Design Centre.

Earlier this week, a Government spokesperson confirmed that new e-scooter legislation will be included in the upcoming Transport Bill.

Rebecca Tyson, country general manager, Moov Electric, one of the official Ducati resellers, said: “It’s hugely exciting to see power brands like Ducati respond to the demand for sustainable transport by moving into the urban mobility sector. The investment in this type of innovation says a lot about the future of personal electric vehicles.

“Ducati has partnered with industry innovator Platum, who are working with Lamborghini and Aprilia on their e-mobility launches, so this range combines the very latest innovation with Ducati’s signature style. With prices starting from £299 these brands are a true competitor to existing models and will provide competition to micromobility brands already existing in the UK personal electric transport market.”

Stand out products from the range include Ducati’s latest and most technically advanced e-scooter, the Pro III, which retails for £799. The 350W brushless motor, capable of 515W of peak power, teamed with a 468Wh enhanced battery, gives riders over 30 miles of autonomy on a single charge. The Pro III’s 10” wheels with anti-puncture tubeless tyres and double front and rear brakes, as well as LED lights for excellent visibility, ensure safety as well as performance.

Ducati’s specialist Scrambler scooter range is ‘perfect for rural terrain’, and the Scrambler Cross-E with ‘fat’ 11.5” anti-puncture tubeless tyres is ‘a go to for riders battling dirt tracks and uneven roads’. Retailing at £899, the Cross E’s 375Wh battery gives riders an autonomy of up to 24 miles from a five-hour charge and the durable frame, made of high-strength alloy steel, provides comfort and protection.

The latest to market from this range is Ducati’s first folding e-bike, the Ducati MG20, launched in February 2022 and retailing at £1,699.99. The bike weighs 20kg with 20” x 2.125” wheels, and, with a 250W engine, will give you top speeds of up to 15mph. The battery is integrated into the frame’s signature Ducati style and can be removed and a full five-hour charge giving riders an autonomy of up to 30 miles.

IoT integration via Bluetooth allows for smartphone connectivity with all products linked to the Ducati Urban e-mobility App, allowing users to track functions and performance of multiple Ducati products in real-time.

This includes battery charge level, distance travelled and the last known position of the vehicle. Riders can also access technical assistance services in real-time via WhatsApp chat.

All products are available now at Moov Electric and in other Ducati partner retailers across the UK.

