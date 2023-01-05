Lizard Skins celebrates its 30-year anniversary 

Share Facebook

Iconic US brand Lizard Skins is celebrating its 30th year in business in 2023, now as an industry leader in grips and bar tape.

Founded in a garage in Utah in 1993, Lizard Skins started out providing neoprene chainstay protectors for bikes, but has since expanded into a huge variety of sports, including baseball, hockey, and e-sports.

While the focus for Lizard Skins has expanded, cycling is still at the core of what the business does.

Brian Fruit, Lizard Skins founder, said: “I started the company in 1993 with one simple product, and I look at where we are now and I’m amazed.

“If you would have asked me back then if I had expected to still be going 30 years later, I would have been uncertain at best. But we’re still going strong, and I can tell you that I am still as passionate about the company now as I was when I started it.”

In 2012 Lizard Skins first branched out from cycling, and now designs products for mainstream sports like baseball and even the gaming world, producing grips for Xbox, Playstation, and Nintendo Switch controllers.

In cycling, Lizard Skins works with the likes of trials rider Danny Macaskill, UCI MTB World Champion Myriam Nicole, WorldTour team Movistar, and many more.

“It is amazing to see that our technology in our DSP handlebar tape and expertise in grips has allowed us to get into these other sports,” said Brad Barker, Lizard Skins general manager. “Our tape was really a game changer when we introduced it, and we never thought we would be working with legendary baseball players like Mike Trout and Mookie Betts.”

In 2021, sports equipment brand Marucci Sports purchased Lizard Skins and continues to work closely at their Utah office to build on the broad reach of products that Lizard Skins offers.