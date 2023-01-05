Police appeal for information after thieves take £19,000 worth of bikes from Staffordshire bike shop

Staffordshire Police is appealing for information after around £30,000 worth of bikes was stolen from a retailer in Stafford before Christmas.

The theft took place at around 2.40am on Friday, 23rd of December, when a group of offenders were seen loading bikes into the back of a silver Vauxhall Insignia, having forced entry to the store on The Green in Milford.

According to police, offenders made off with at least five high-value bikes, including a Whyte T-160 and Merida Scultura.

The owner of Run and Ride, Matt Williams, told Staffordshire Live, “It was about 20 to three this morning when three guys smashed their way into the front door. I live above the shop and they disturbed me. Just as I was coming downstairs they were driving off.

“Thankfully my neighbours got their reg number. They took five bikes with the cheapest being around £3k with the most expensive at around £5.5k. Overall they took around £19k worth of products. We do have insurance but we haven'[t started that process yet.”

The stolen bikes include:

Whyte T-160 S XL

Cannondale Synapse 105 Purple Haze 58cm

Merida Reacto 5000 Black/Red Large

Merida Scultura 9000 Gold Large

Merida One-Sixty 6000 Mid Black

A statement from police, released on the day of the theft, said: “We are appealing for information after around £30k in pedal bikes were stolen from a shop in Stafford this morning (Friday 23 December).

“At 2.40am, a group of offenders were seen loading bikes into the back of a silver Vauxhall Insignia. They had forced entry into a bike shop on The Green in Milford.

“At this stage, we believe they made off with at least five high-value pedal bikes.

“A short time later, we found one of the Cannondale bikes, which had been dumped on the A34 in Huntington. We seized it for forensic testing and carried on looking for the suspect vehicle.

“We later found the Insignia abandoned in Willenhall, West Midlands. It was seized for forensic testing and came back as stolen.

“We are making inquiries into the incident and would like to speak to anyone who may have any information which can help with our investigation.”

Anyone with information can contact Staffordshire Police on 101, Facebook or Twitter, quoting incident 61 of 23 December. Anonymous calls can also be made to Crimestoppers on 0800555111.