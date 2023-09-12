Limitlass hailed ‘a huge success’ as festival celebrates women’s mountain biking

Share Facebook

The Limitlass MTB Festival, hosted by Katie May, Fiona Finnie and Anna Riddell, has been described as a “a huge success” by organisers after it took place last month

With a sold-out event hosting 90 women at Glen Tanar, Aberdeenshire, from August 18-20, the festival focused on community, skill-building, and fostering connections within the world of mountain biking.

Scottish cycling apparel manufacturer, Endura, played a pivotal role as the presenting event partner of Limitlass.

The festival showcased a specially designed Limitlass Endura custom jersey that went down well among attendees.

Anna Riddell, one of the event organisers, said: “Limitlass is building as a vibrant community of women who are rewriting the rules, challenging the status quo, and unleashing their true potential.

“We are empowering and inspiring each other to push out of comfort zones, embrace resilience and feel good riding bikes. Partnering with Endura, a brand who shares our values and mission, has given us such a boost of confidence and support.”

Endura’s commitment to promoting women’s engagement in mountain biking was evident throughout the event, with Endura hosting a rider survey allowing participants to help shape the future of Endura kit.

As part of the collaboration with Endura, Limitlass is dedicated to supporting a limited number of female mountain bikers to develop their professional skills.

The ‘Limitlass Legacy’ initiative aims to provide development opportunities for women seeking qualifications in coaching, leadership, mechanics, or trail building. A testament to the legacy, a previous year’s attendee underwent coaching qualifications and returned to coach at this year’s event.

Limitlass also enjoyed the generous support of a diverse group of sponsors from the mountain biking industry.

Notable names such as Deuter, Hope Women, Rocky Mountain Bicycles, Nukeproof Bikes and Liv Cycling contributed significantly to the festival’s overall success, reflecting the shared commitment to advancing the sport and progressing women’s mountain biking.

Fiona Finnie, Limitless organiser, said: “I began my journey in mountain biking by attending a women’s-only event, so having the opportunity to offer a similar experience to others through Limitlass is a real privilege.

“I saw so many familiar emotions throughout the weekend – initial nerves or shyness, which then transformed into newfound confidence, as people formed friendships, acquired new skills, and experienced the joy of mountain biking.

“There’s a special kind of magic that happens when you bring a group of women together to ride bikes. It’s a real testament to the power of community.”

The festival catered to a variety of skill levels from total beginners through to advanced riders.

Friday night saw attendees enjoy an evening of female-led bike films, complemented by pizza. Saturday featured skills coaching sessions led by some of Scotland’s leading female mountain bike coaches, enabling participants to enhance their abilities and build confidence on challenging terrain.

Workshops covering topics such as trailside repairs, navigation basics, yoga, bike demos, a mending circle for clothing repair, and a tie-dye workshop ran alongside the coaching sessions.

Saturday evening started with a panel discussion in front of a packed audience, featuring former professional cyclist Lee Craigie, downhill and freeride athlete Louise Ferguson, downhill and enduro racer Meg Whyte, and Shgufta Anwar from Glasgow cycling group Women on Wheels, alongside the festival hosts.

Following the panel discussion, live music, dancing and a lively bar provided a chance for festival-goers to unwind and socialise.

Sunday saw riders head off with guides on group rides exploring the best of the local terrain, before returning to base for a fun jump jam at the Sender Ramps Bike Park.

The festival wrapped up with a raffle to raise money for the Aberdeenshire Trail Association and Birse Community Trust.

Katie May, Limitless organiser, said: “Limitlass is more than just a festival, it’s a movement to grow and nurture the female mountain bike community. Our festival sparks the connection but those connections flourish away from the event.

“We see women organising meet ups, attending races together, following each other on Instagram and inspiring each other.

“We see brands, like Endura, collecting and actioning feedback to improve their female offering, or attendees of Limitlass striving to become coaches and guides. Limitlass is one stepping stone to a growing, inspired and empowered female mountain bike community.”