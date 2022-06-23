Kask, Koo appoint Chiara Vitali as North America sales manager for cycling division

Share Facebook

Kask and Koo Eyewear have appointed Chiara Vitali as North America sales manager for the cycling division.

Vitali joined Kask in 2015 as Europe sales manager within the safety division. Since 2018, she has continued her work with the team as the West Coast sales manager for Kask America. The new role will see Vitali bring her experience and insights to the cycling division across America.

“I’m very thrilled to join the North America Kask cycling team,” said Vitali. “Over the past seven years as a regional sales manager for the safety division, I have personally seen and experienced what this company can achieve and the great potential the Kask brand has in both markets.

“I’m so proud to be part of the Kask family and I’m really looking forward to this new chapter in my life. I promise to do my utmost best in this new role.”

Fabio Cardarelli, CEO of Kask America, said: “We are excited to have Chiara as Sales Manager for the North American market. She knows Kask philosophy very well, our value proposition, and our mission in product innovation. Her experience and vision will secure our future growth.”

Kask and Koo recently announced the opening of their first-ever concept store, located in the Garment District in Manhattan, New York City.

Split across their sports collections, the store will encompass both brand’s fit and feel, focusing on attention to customer experience and care. Alongside the seasonal ranges in cycling, snow and equestrian, spares and repairs services will be available all year round.

Founded in 2004 and based in Italy, Kask creates helmets for a wide range of sectors from skiing to cycling, mountaineering, horse riding, rescue and security. In 2016, the company launched Koo, its own line of ski masks and eyewear.

Kask and Koo are distributed in the UK by VeloBrands.