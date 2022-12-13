Ineos Grenadiers appoints SunGod as long-term performance eyewear partner

Share Facebook

The Ineos Grenadiers WorldTour cycling team has appointed SunGod as the team’s long-term performance eyewear partner, commencing in 2023.

The new collaboration will see the team sporting SunGod eyewear in both its elite road cycling and off-road racing programmes.

The move marks SunGod’s entrance to the men’s UCI WorldTour, where the Grenadiers, who have won seven of the last 11 editions of the Tour de France, will ride in SunGod’s high-performance Pace Series. The eyewear collection features the brand’s 8KO lens technology, a 2mm nylon-based lens material.

SunGod already works with a number of teams including McLaren F1, Ineos Britannia (America’s Cup sailing team) and England Rugby.

Ali Watkiss, CEO and co-founder of SunGod said: “Securing the support of the Grenadiers in our mission to See Better is a statement of SunGod’s deep-rooted ambition to challenge and change our industry for the better.

“We’re deeply honoured that the team have chosen to put their trust in us and feel proud to become a part of the Grenadiers’ phenomenal place in the history of this great sport.”

SunGod recently announced its certification as a certified B Corp, the latest step in SunGod’s continued mission to ‘See Better’, which incorporates its ambitions to create better products that are better for its community and better for the planet.

Rod Ellingworth, deputy team principal of Ineos Grenadiers, said: “Ineos Grenadiers is a performance-led team so we pride ourselves on working with the most forward-thinking, agile and performance-driven partners – that’s why we’ve chosen SunGod as our new, long-term eyewear partner.

“Their product quality and commitment to continuously raising the industry bar is excellent and we’re really excited by the pipeline of innovative products we will develop together. We’re delighted to welcome SunGod to the team and look forward to showcasing their products at the highest level of competitive cycling.”