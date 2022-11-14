Grvl launches with new dedicated gravel cyclewear collection

Share Facebook

Grvl has launched a dedicated gravel cyclewear collection.

The collection has been designed specifically for the needs of gravel riding with fibres, fabrics, features, fit, and style being tuned to perform on the trail.

Fibres have been selected and blended to offer maximum performance on the bike with consideration on how the fabric is produced and the environmental damage it causes through both production and after its life. Many fabrics include Merino Wool or Tencel (plant-based fibres) that are sustainable and biodegradable while synthetics are developed using recycled ocean waste.

Founder of Grvl Stuart Brooke established Ashmei in 2012 and has worked for several premium cyclewear brands throughout his career. Brooke saw a gap in the market when he developed a passion for gravel riding in 2018, a passion that resulted in him hanging up his road bike for good to only ride trail.

Brooke has been developing performance sportswear for brands through his sportswear design consultancy that he established in 1997 and his experience has been utilised to create what he believes is the highest-performance gravel apparel that also has a strong focus on sustainability.

The collection is produced in Portugal in what Brooke explains (in his opinion) to be the most technically advanced factory in the world: “I have visited hundreds of sportswear factories over the last 25 years. Working with the best was paramount but also one that shares his desire for sustainability was just as important. The factory not only has solar panels on the roof, biomass, and ground heat pumps, it also has a carbon calculator to offset their carbon footprint at the end of each year.”

The initial launch collection that includes bibs, jerseys, T’s, polo’s and accessories will only be available for men, however the womenswear line is in development with plans to launch this early next year. There is also a winter line planned that will provide outerwear and more accessories.

Each piece has been designed to accommodate the specific requirements of a gravel rider. The fit is tailored rather than aero skin-tight (Road), or baggy (MTB) and storage has been engineered based on what is carried on the garment alongside typical gravel bike bags. The range is available on https://grvl.cc.