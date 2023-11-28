Frog releases sustainability report highlighting eco-conscious approach to production

Share Facebook

Frog Bikes has released its latest emissions report covering the 12 months to February 2023, showcasing a reduction in emissions per bike, strides towards recycled aluminium and fostering a more eco-conscious approach to production.

Since establishing its baseline in 2019, Frog Bikes has achieved a 25% cumulative reduction in emissions per bike.

Anna Drew, head of sustainability and strategy at Frog Bikes, commented: “This milestone underscores our commitment to halving emissions by 2030, marking a significant step towards a more sustainable future.”

To enhance accuracy in its emissions metrics, Frog Bikes undertook the task of weighing every component on every bike assembled in its factory, which has resulted in more precise data.

Key findings from the sustainability report include that the average Frog bike generates approximately 90kg of CO2e emissions.

To put this into perspective, children can offset this carbon footprint by biking to school twice a week, rather than travelling by car, for a year. In addition, passing down a bike to another child doubles the positive impact.

As part of Frog’s ongoing dedication to environmental responsibility, a staff sustainability survey was conducted.

The survey revealed that 89% of its employees believe they can actively contribute to enhancing Frog Bikes’ sustainability efforts in their respective roles.

Moreover, Frog’s conscientious efforts have led to a decrease in air travel for components, with less than 1% of its components transported by air in 2022, in contrast to 3.5% in 2021.

Frog has also eliminated an additional three tonnes of plastics from its packaging, contributing to a reduction in plastic waste and furthering its commitment to sustainable packaging solutions.

In its pursuit of greener transportation, Frog Bikes operates two electric pool cars (purchased secondhand) that have collectively travelled over 37,000 on Frog business. This has resulted in a reduction of nine tonnes of CO2e.

Drew added: “As an environmentally conscious brand, we remain steadfast in our commitment to sustainable practices.

“We are immensely proud of our progress outlined in this report, and we remain dedicated to exploring further avenues to reduce our environmental footprint.”

To view the sustainability report, visit www.frogbikes.co.uk/sustainability