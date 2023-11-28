Torq Zone Academy re-accredited by QCTO thanks to Cytech affiliation

Share Facebook

Torq Zone Academy, Cytech’s training provider and an institution of vocational training in South Africa, has been re-accredited by the Quality Council for Trades and Occupations (QCTO), for another five years, to offer the National Qualification Framework (NQF) registered bicycle mechanic qualifications and part-qualifications.

This significant accomplishment underscores the commitment of the Academy to upholding the highest standards of education and training in the industry.

The QCTO, mandated by legislation, plays a pivotal role in overseeing the quality of vocational and trade education and training in South Africa.

Institutions seeking accreditation or re-accreditation must undergo a thorough assessment of their programs, facilities, trainer qualifications, and overall adherence to QCTO guidelines.

The re-accreditation process with the QCTO is a rigorous evaluation that ensures institutions maintain quality education, meet industry standards, and deliver relevant and updated curricula.

Graeme Stickells, MD of Torq Zone, said: “The re-accreditation would not have been possible without the continued affiliation and support of Cytech.

“We have been offering the Cytech technical programme in South Africa for over nine years now as a dual certification. When we developed the NQF registered bicycle mechanic qualification and part-qualifications the Cytech technical programme was used as frame on which to add the componentry.

“Furthermore, this re-accreditation reaffirms the commitment of the Academy to continuous improvement. Torq Zone Academy remains proactive in adapting its programs to meet evolving industry trends, ensuring that learners remain competitive and capable of meeting the demands of a rapidly changing landscape.”

In conclusion, Torq Zone Academy’s successful re-accreditation with the QCTO underscores its commitment to quality education, industry relevance, and student success.

As it continues to uphold these high standards, the academy hopes to remain a beacon of excellence in the realm of vocational training for the bicycle sector.