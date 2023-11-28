Pierer New Mobility to showcase Felt, Husqvarna and GasGas at COREbike 2024

Share Facebook

Pierer New Mobility is preparing to take part in COREbike for the first time next year with Felt, Husqvarna and GASGAS.

Although a relatively new name to the UK cycling industry, the Austria-based company is an established manufacturer of sport motorcycles with leading brands such as KTM, Husqvarna and GasGas Motorcycles.

The brands will be very well known to motocross, enduro and motorcycle trials fans with many hundreds of podium places won in the sports over the years.

Ash Clark, UK head of sales, said: “We’re delighted to be able to showcase the latest bikes from the Husqvarna, GASGAS and Felt brands to UK retailers and press at COREbike for the first time. While Felt needs no introduction to dealers, this will be the first time that many of them have seen the other two brands up close or had a chance to chat to the teams behind them.

“It’s exciting times for the Pierer New Mobility group. Felt has been absent from UK shores for a little while, but still has a strong following here and the new bikes have been extremely well-received by British buyers.

“And we’re very proud to be instrumental in the evolution of two iconic off-road motorbike brands into the e-bike sector. Both have already made great strides in the market and we’re looking forward to showing the bikes off to prospective dealers in February.”

With bikes ranging from Felt road and gravel machines ridden by Niki Terpstra, the flagship E-Enduro ECC 6 from GasGas, through to city e-bikes in the Husqvarna line up, the Pierer team has plenty to offer dealers.

They will be resident in the Silverstone Courtyard at Whittlebury from 18-20 February.

The full exhibitor line up and floorplan for COREbike 24 is available online: www.corebike.co.uk

Registration for dealers, workshops and press for COREbike 2024 is also fully open online.