Fox Racing enters MTB footwear market with Union shoe range

Fox Racing has jumped into the MTB footwear market with the launch of the Union shoe line.

With three new models available – two clipless and one flat – the Union range has been designed over two years, and with the help of Fox riders including Greg Minnaar, Laurie Greenland, Jackson Goldstone, Nina Hoffmann and Steve Peat.

Each model will be available in four different colours – Black, Grey, Mocha, and Red – and uses unisex sizing with a range from 37-47 EU (5.5-13 US Men’s / 6.5-14.5 US Women’s).

“Fox’s demand for best-in-class products is translating across all categories, from helmets to shoes. We’ve validated the trend through direct rider feedback, consumer data and wholesale partners around the globe,” said Mikey Rangel, head of marketing for Fox. “Combine this demand with Fox Racing’s amazing team of designers, developers, vendors, and professional athletes, pursuing footwear was a no-brainer for us. For the first time in the brand’s history, both mountain bike and motocross riders are equipped with best-in-class, head-to-toe protection and apparel. It’s a testament to our mission statement – to equip and inspire.”

All of the Union shoes feature a one-piece, welded upper construction for a consistent, precise fit and protection against the elements.

A moulded toe cap and reinforced toe box further protect against rock strikes while the Ultratac outsole balances grip and durability. The Union and Union BOA clipless models have a lightweight glass-filled nylon shank for an efficient pedal platform. The Union uses a low-profile Velcro strap and lace system to optimize fit and comfort. The Union BOA features the Dual BOA Li2 system to provide on-the-fly micro-adjustability and improved power transfer to the pedals through a secure and formed fit. The Union Flat uses laces and extra attention was given to the outsole design with custom hex-shaped lugs to deliver control on flat pedals, while the toe and heel lug spacing is suited for hike-a-bike sections.

RRP: Union Flat: £129.99

Union: £159.99

Union BOA: £219.99