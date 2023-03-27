Former Sigma Sports marketing staff launch cycling and action sports agency 

Share Facebook

A new cycling and action sports marketing agency has been launched by two former Sigma Sports staff.

Gear Labs Marketing is a new venture from Jeff Mainwood and Ollie Boulton, both previously part of the omnichannel retailer’s marketing team.

The former head of marketing at Sigma, Mainwood and campaign manager Boulton bring a combined experience of 25 years, and have plans to offer specialist marketing services to the outdoor industry.

Mainwood said: “The opportunity to offer our marketing services to an industry that we care passionately for is a dream come true. Gear Labs is perfectly placed to support retailers and brands by connecting them to individuals with a passion for things that move. This has never been more relevant, with the industry needing to reconnect with riders in an ever changing market.”

Mainwood has previously experience leading multichannel marketing in the automotive, cycling, finance, and insurance industries, having previously worked with Nissan, Volkswagen, Sigma Sports, Garmin and Cannondale.

Boulton has 10 years of marketing experiencing, specialising in social media, content creation, CRM, PR partnerships and bespoke events. He has previously worked with brands like Wahoo, Specialized, Salomon, SRAM and Enve.

Gear Labs will offer customer journey, customer data platform, analytics, measurement, performance, and brand marketing services, in a data-driven way but with personal experience to complement the data.

Boulton said: “While we absolutely see value in graphs and charts, we remain aware that no software can understand the intricacies of the cycling community. It is our combination of lived experience, industry relationships and use of relevant data, that helps Gear Labs to make the right decisions for our partners.”

If you’d like to learn more about the brand, discuss solutions for your business, or grab a coffee, you can reach the team through the website: www.gear-labs.com or info@gear-labs.com.