‘Experience connected mobility’ – IAA Mobility’s Stefan Fischer on what to expect from the event

Bringing together people from the sustainability and tech sectors, IAA Mobility is an innovative transport conference, taking place in Munich. Stefan Fischer, the key account manager for cycling and micromobility at the event, tells BikeBiz about what to expect from the event

This piece first appeared in the March edition of BikeBiz magazine – get your free subscription here

What is IAA Mobility?

For many years, the IAA has been an international auto show that took place in Frankfurt. By moving to Munich in 2021 and changing its name to IAA Mobility, a completely new concept has been developed and introduced.

Now, IAA Mobility is the world’s leading platform for mobility, sustainability and tech. Together with our partners and exhibitors we are shaping the future of mobility while paying attention to the current matters of mobility.

The transformation to climate-neutral mobility is one of the most important challenges that our society is facing at the moment. Therefore, IAA Mobility is focusing on finding new sustainable mobility solutions by connecting all kinds of mobility concepts.

Who is the event for?

At IAA Mobility our visitors get the chance to experience what will move us next from small vehicles to automobiles and bicycles to new solutions for public transport. We are a platform for all mobility concepts and thus represent all aspects of future mobility.

We optimised this year’s IAA Mobility concept. While the Open Space in the town centre of Munich is going to focus on the B2C audience, the IAA Summit will serve as a B2B platform.

The IAA Open Space makes future-oriented mobility solutions tangible for everyone: residents, international visitors, car and bicycle enthusiasts or families. It is the format for exhibitors who want to reach a general public as well as trade visitors.

A real mobility happening incl. concerts, test drives, cultural opportunities etc. The IAA Summit is no classic B2B event, it is the place where forward-looking visions and developments from leading international companies meet the public and numerous representatives from a wide range of sectors.

With our motto ‘experience connected mobility’ exhibitors at IAA Mobility 2023 will represent the diversity of mobility of the future that brings people together even more.

What makes this event unique?

IAA Mobility is a progressive, cross-sector platform connecting all activities of the mobility eco-system with each other and with new attractive target groups. Therefore, key decision-makers from the different mobility industries come together at IAA Mobility.

We want to encourage a sustainable and critical dialogue at eye level. By bringing together different stakeholders, politicians, NGOs, towns, and municipalities we offer a venue for a vibrant and proactive discourse. Creating new mobility solutions is only possible if we all work together.

We all have one common goal eventually: to create a mobility of tomorrow that is always connected and as sustainable as possible. That is the reason why we focus on sustainability and technologies that will shape mobile life in the future.

What was the response to the 2021 event?

After IAA Mobility 2021 in Munich, we received a lot of positive feedback from our global mobility community. We were able to gain a global reach, despite the fact that we were still experiencing a pandemic at that time.

We had over 400,000 visitors from 95 countries and 744 exhibitors from 32 countries. These numbers do not only confirm our big global reach but are also an indicator for the huge impact we have as the leading platform of mobility, sustainability and technology.

Yet, we do not want to rest on these figures. We held extensive conversations with the industry in order to discuss possibilities to reach even more people and optimised our concept on the basis of these conversations’ results.

We want to create a space for future-oriented global mobility solutions by moving away from silo thinking towards a unified mobility community event. In order to create a holistic experience, we will have mixed halls at the IAA Summit, for instance.

This innovative hall concept, granting a high visibility to the exhibitors from the cycling and micromobility industry, is supposed to express the importance we ascribe to the cycling and micromobility industry.

True to our motto ‘experience connected mobility’ the shared halls at the IAA Summit is going to connect all kinds of mobility concepts at IAA Mobility 2023.

What are the plans for IAA Mobility for 2023 and beyond?

IAA Mobility has already proven in 2021 that the concept of being an innovative and forward-thinking mobility platform with a strong focus on sustainable mobility solutions is not only feasible, but highly successful.

At IAA Mobility 2023 we are eager to welcome even more exhibitors from the various mobility industries to make connected mobility a tangible experience for all our visitors. At IAA Mobility we provide visibility, global reach and the chance to exchange to our exhibitors and professional visitors.

Creating new mobility solutions is an ongoing process in which we can all learn from each other, but in which we also depend on each other. We believe that the future of mobility can only be sustainable with sustainable and connected mobility concepts.

We regard the future of mobility as diverse, multimodal and intermodal. Therefore, the combination of different mobility concepts is even more crucial which again refers to our 2023 motto ‘experience connected mobility’.