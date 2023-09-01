Evans Cycles partners with Rapha to stock products online and in-store

Share Facebook

Evans Cycles, one of the UK’s largest bike retailers, has partnered with Rapha to introduce the brand’s products online and in its 65 nationwide stores.

For the first time, a “comprehensive range” of Rapha kit available from Evans Cycles stores includes lightweight, long sleeve and short sleeve jerseys, gilets, commuter and rain jackets, padded shorts, bib shorts and bib tights, plus a selection of accessories including bottles, socks and mitts.

Caroline Crosswell, COO at Rapha, said: “We seek to work with partners who share our obsession with cycling and actively promote the many benefits that a life lived by bike brings.

“Collaborating with Evans Cycles allows Rapha to bring our distinctive designs and World Tour tested technologies to a broader audience, supporting even more cyclists who are looking for the best in performance wear to reach their riding goals.”

Rapha was founded in 2004 with a goal to equip people to “live life by bike” by creating technical clothing for a variety of riders. Headquartered in London, the brand also has a worldwide network of more than 20 clubhouses.

Evans Cycles are the official stockist of brands including Specialized, Brompton, Trek, Cannondale, and Raleigh, along with its own brand products.

The cycling retailer was acquired by Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group in 2018. The group, which also owns House of Fraser and Sports Direct, spans internationally and has a vision to build “the planet’s most admired and compelling brand ecosystem”.

Russell Merry, managing director at Evans Cycles, said: “As a retailer, our goal has always been to provide cyclists with access to the very best products that elevates their performance and helps them ‘enjoy the ride’.

“When it comes to premium cycling apparel, welcoming Rapha into our family of brands aligns with our continuous drive to advance our customer offering and be known as home of the world’s best cycling brands.”