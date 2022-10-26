Cycling UK’s director of influence and engagement Matt Mallinder to step down

Share Facebook

Cycling UK’s director of influence and engagement Matt Mallinder is hanging up his cycling cap at the beginning of November after more than 20 years in the cycling sector.

The charity’s chief executive Sarah Mitchell said he will be stepping down to have a career break and support family members with their care. His last day will be on 4th November.

Mitchell said the charity will soon commence recruitment for a new director.

Mallinder said: “It’s been a ride… I’ve worked in active travel for the last 20 years and so I’m looking forward to passing on the baton for the next chapter.

“Thanks to the hard work of my teams in Cycling UK, and of colleagues in Department of Transport and the Walking and Cycling Alliance, Governments across the UK are now recognising that cycling is such a crucial answer to so many of society’s issues.

“The opportunities are mind-boggling and I look forward to watching on as Cycling UK goes from strength to strength in continuing to grab these.”

Cycling UK’s chief executive Sarah Mitchell said: “After nine years with the charity, Matt Mallinder, our director of influence and engagement will be stepping down to have a career break and support family members with their care.

“I know that Matt will be missed by our external partners and colleagues as much as he will be within Cycling UK and I wanted to take this opportunity to recognise the impact Matt has made at Cycling UK.

“In his time with us, Matt has led and overseen some major organisational changes: bringing our membership team back in-house; rebranding from CTC to Cycling UK; leading our internal communications, notably through the Covid lockdowns, and building an outward-facing communications team and marketing function.

“Under his leadership, Matt’s team has built Cycling UK’s digital footprint with record visitor numbers, developed award-winning initiatives such as Fill that Hole, #toocloseforcomfort, 100 Women in Cycling, our Cycle Friendly Employers accreditation, and more recently our popular bikepacking route series.

“Matt has also led our campaigning and advocacy work, which has contributed to achieving significant commitments for active travel funding across all governments, and truly putting the ‘UK’ in Cycling UK by employing staff in all the four of our nations.

“Participation in our campaigns has increased, attracting tens of thousands of supporters, and recent Highway Code changes and CDF Shoreham legal challenge success illustrate Cycling UK’s bravery in speaking out and in creating the environment for getting millions of people to cycle.

“Matt’s final day will be 4th November and we will commence recruitment for a new director very soon.”