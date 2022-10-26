Glasgow-based cycling charity and social enterprise Bike for Good bringing Cytech training to Scotland

Share Facebook

Cytech training Scotland is set to kick off tomorrow, 27th October, at Bike for Good Glasgow.

The Glasgow-based cycling charity and social enterprise said it is ‘proud’ to bring the internationally recognised training and accreditation scheme for bicycle technicians to Scotland for the first time.

The first Cytech training Scotland course will take place tomorrow, 27th October, with the two-day Technical one.

Cytech technical one is the foundation of all the Cytech technical courses and ensures candidates develop core competencies in skills fundamental to professional cycle maintenance. Technical one is intended to be the minimum standard to which all mechanics should work and includes theory and practical training and assessment in the following areas:

– Health and safety

– Workshop practices

– Conforming to British Standards

– Pre-delivery inspection

– Adjustment, set-up and frame alignment

– Torque wrench settings

– Lubricants and greases

– Tyres and tubes

– Consumer Protection Act

There are two parts to Cytech technical one, and both need to be completed to receive the full Technical one qualification. Theory one can be completed as a distance learning course.

To celebrate this milestone, Bike for Good is offering £45 off the Theory one when booked with a Technical one – practical course.

Visit the Cytech training Scotland website https://scotland.cytech. training for more details, or contact the Bike for Good Cytech training Scotland team on +44 141 248 5409 or email cytech.admin@bikeforgood.org. uk.

Bike for Good announced its partnership with Cytech earlier this year, providing Cytech’s training and accreditation scheme for current or aspiring bicycle technicians coming from Scotland and further afield.

On the announcement, Gregory Kinsman-Chauvet, founder and cycling enthusiast officer (CEO) at Bike for Good, said: “We’re honoured to bring internationally recognised Cytech training to Scotland. With the Scottish Government’s significant boosts in active travel funding, our partnership with Cytech and the ACT arrives at a crucial time.

“We believe that teaching quality mechanical skills to the communities helps us to achieve our vision of a healthy and inclusive environment where everyone in the community benefits from more people cycling.”