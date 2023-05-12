Cycling UK opens nominations for prestigious 100 Women in Cycling 2023 

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Charity Cycling UK has opened nominations for its annual 100 Women in Cycling list, which celebrates the inspirational women working in the cycle sector.

The list, now in its seventh year, aims to improve the visibility of women’s cycling by highlighting those helping to shift the balance to a more inclusive and diverse picture of cycling.

Nominees range from women achieving athletic feats, influencers impacting public opinion, to entrepreneurs and activists.

Nominations opened on Thursday, May 18. The categories are community champion, industry mogul, cycle influencer, and sporting hero.

Sarah Mitchell, Cycling UK’s chief executive, said: “Evidence shows cycling is especially beneficial to women’s health, yet in the UK, men are still making a far greater number of trips by bike each year than women are.

“At Cycling UK we believe visibility is absolutely key, especially when it comes to the people we don’t usually expect to see cycling. Every year I’m blown away by the incredible stories I read about in our annual list celebrating women in cycling. Yes, there are gold medal winners, but there are also people who you might imagine popping out for a ride with on a Sunday. It’s all these women, who inspire us to cycle in so many ways, that we want to celebrate.

“We hope to inspire many more women to see cycling is something that we can all do, whatever our background or ability. That’s why it’s crucial that Cycling UK celebrates all the amazing work these women do, encouraging others to get on their bikes.”

Last year’s list included Jessie Stevens, climate activist who was only 17 when she cycled from Dartmoor to Glasgow for the COP26 summit in order to travel there in a sustainable way. Also recognised were Paralympian pair Jenny Holl and Sophie Unwin, and chief executive at the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships, Trudy Lindblade, as well as a variety of adventurers, club founders, ride leaders, female-specific coaches, inclusive cycling campaigners and bike mechanics.

​​This year two guest judges will join the Cycling UK judging panel: Hannah Dobson, managing editor of Singletrack World, and Michelle Arthurs-Brennan, digital editor of Cycling Weekly.

Dobson said: “I’m looking forward to learning about all the amazing women doing great things with bikes. From epic personal feats to those enabling others to experience the joy of bikes, I’m sure there will be plenty of inspiring stories. I’ll enjoy reading all the nominations, but I’m less keen on having to choose between them!”

Arthurs-Brennan said: “The cycling industry looks so very different now, compared to the landscape that existed when I began writing about bikes, around a decade ago. There are more women involved in decision-making, and where there are gaps in representation, most brands are keen to redress the balance.

“It’s women like those recognised in Cycling UK’s 100 Women in Cycling who are making that happen. Women who have the courage to enter a male-dominated discipline, and empower others to follow – and it’s so important that we continue to celebrate their achievements as we work towards the goal of gender parity within cycling.”

Read more: Cycling Time Trials appoints Nick Adnitt and Helen May

To make a nomination, please visit the Cycling UK website: https://www.cyclinguk.org/webform/nominate-someone-100-women-cycling-2023

To see previous years’ lists, go to https://www.cyclinguk.org/100women