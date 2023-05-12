Cycling Time Trials appoints Nick Adnitt and Helen May 

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

National governing body Cycling Time Trials has made two new appointments, as the organisation looks to reinvent itself.

Nick Adnitt and Helen May both join Cycling Time Trials (CTT) in newly created roles – support administrator, and operations and office manager, respectively.

CTT, the governing body for time trialling in Britain, is currently undergoing some major changes, in a bid to attract new riders and increase participation numbers, following a dramatic drop in the number of people competing in time trial events.

Helen May joins CTT as operations and office manager, and she will be responsible for supporting CTT with policies, process and day-to-day administration.

She joins from Sky Sports, where she spent eight years as a business analyst and operations manager. May’s riding has seen her ride the Pyrenees, as well as lots of riding through Sussex, Surrey, and mountain biking on the South Downs. She has also been involved in the TT scene, supporting her father through various races. Her cycling is currently on hold after having two children.

On joining CTT, May said: “It is a real privilege to be involved in the CTT as I know how important it is to the cycling community. I am very much looking forward to helping Andrea and the board navigate the next phase of the CTT and hope I can use my experience and skills to enhance the business.”

Adnitt takes on the role of support administration, and will be primarily responsible for helping the TT community navigate the applications and systems that underpin the organisation.

He bring previous experience from a role as IT project manager and business analysis. He has also ridden in road race, TT, track, MTB, and cyclocross events, and has previously designed his own tandem TT. Adnitt was chair of Andover Wheelers for three years.

Read more: A bleak picture? Why children’s bike sales have dropped so dramatically

On his role, he said: “These are exciting times for time trialing as the combination of the CTT website, ResultSheet, Spindata, MyWindSock applications, plus popular social media communication tools, offers riders a truly holistic personal profile to record and measure performance, and I’m looking forward to being part of it.”